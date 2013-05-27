* Rupiah under pressure, talk of outflows from stocks * Local exporter demand supports won and Taiwan dollar * Investor demand lifts Singapore dollar (Adds text, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, May 27 Most emerging Asian currencies edged higher on Monday, getting a respite from recent falls against the dollar, with the South Korean won and Taiwan dollar up on demand from local exporters. Buying by institutional investors and interbank traders helped lift the Singapore dollar away from a 10-month low set on Thursday. The Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht also clawed higher. The baht held firm even after Thailand's finance minister said he hoped the central bank would cut the policy rate more than 25 basis points to support the economy at its meeting on Wednesday. Still, there was some caution on the near-term outlook for emerging Asian currencies, which have mostly retreated in May as the dollar gained on speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve may start tapering its monetary stimulus later this year. "We would be buying (the dollar) on these dips," said Rob Ryan, FX strategist for RBS in Singapore. "I think dollar strength continues until we see those (U.S.) Treasury yields fall down," he added. The dollar had climbed to 1.2700 versus the Singapore dollar on Thursday, the greenback's strongest level since July 2012, after comments by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke sparked worries about a potential reduction in the pace of the Fed's asset purchases. In testimony to Congress on Wednesday, Bernanke said a decision to scale back its monthly bond purchases from the current $85 billion could be taken at one of the central bank's "next few meetings" if the economy looked set to maintain momentum. Although many emerging Asian currencies held firm on Monday, the Indonesian rupiah declined against the dollar, with market players citing possible outflows of overseas investor money from Indonesian assets. The rupiah has come under renewed pressure since last Thursday, succumbing to the dollar's broad-based strength, said a trader for a Japanese bank in Singapore. If a pattern often seen at the month-end holds true, local importers may step into buy the dollar versus the rupiah in the near term, the trader added. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The dollar was well bid against the Indonesian rupiah. Some market players said stock market related outflows weighed on the rupiah, with Indonesian shares down 1.4 percent. The rupiah will probably continue to edge lower gradually, pressured by Indonesia's current account deficits and the dollar's strength, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore. In addition, there might be some caution toward Indonesian assets after Indonesian shares recently hit a record high and as foreign ownership of the country's bonds remains relatively high. According to Indonesian data, foreigners held 303.29 trillion rupiah in tradeable government securities as of May 22, or 34 percent out of a total 885.71 trillion rupiah in such securities. That was up from about 33 percent at the end of last year and 30 percent at the end of last October. Indonesian shares hit a record closing high last Monday and are still up about 17.7 percent in 2013. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as local exporters sold U.S. dollars. Market players said trading volumes were low, however, as Taiwan's central bank has been keeping watch for any unusual activity from foreign and local banks, in a bid to curb strength in the local dollar. Taiwan's central bank has been leaning on banks to limit their short positions on the U.S. dollar in a rare appeal to curb the local currency's strength and ensure the island's exports remain competitive. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0716 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.03 101.18 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.2605 1.2630 +0.20 Taiwan dlr 29.850 30.030 +0.60 Korean won 1122.40 1127.40 +0.45 Baht 29.84 29.93 +0.30 Peso 41.63 41.60 -0.07 Rupiah 9795.00 9770.00 -0.26 Rupee 55.60 55.63 +0.05 Ringgit 3.0270 3.0330 +0.20 Yuan 6.1234 6.1316 +0.13 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.03 86.79 -14.09 Sing dlr 1.2605 1.2219 -3.06 Taiwan dlr 29.850 29.136 -2.39 Korean won 1122.40 1070.60 -4.62 Baht 29.84 30.61 +2.58 Peso 41.63 41.05 -1.38 Rupiah 9795.00 9630.00 -1.68 Rupee 55.60 54.99 -1.10 Ringgit 3.0270 3.0580 +1.02 Yuan 6.1234 6.2303 +1.75 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan in Singapore, Miaojung Lin in Taipei and Se Young Lee in Seoul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)