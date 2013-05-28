May 28 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0202 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.75 101.00 -0.74 Sing dlr 1.2642 1.2610 -0.25 Taiwan dlr 29.904 29.971 +0.22 Korean won 1125.00 1122.40 -0.23 Baht 29.90 29.86 -0.13 Peso 41.79 41.62 -0.42 Rupiah 9800.00 9785.00 -0.15 Rupee 55.57 55.57 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0330 3.0285 -0.15 Yuan 6.1239 6.1211 -0.05 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.75 86.79 -14.70 Sing dlr 1.2642 1.2219 -3.35 Taiwan dlr 29.904 29.136 -2.57 Korean won 1125.00 1070.60 -4.84 Baht 29.90 30.61 +2.37 Peso 41.79 41.05 -1.77 Rupiah 9800.00 9630.00 -1.73 Rupee 55.57 54.99 -1.04 Ringgit 3.0330 3.0580 +0.82 Yuan 6.1239 6.2303 +1.74 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)