May 29 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.05 102.38 +0.32 Sing dlr 1.2699 1.2705 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.953 30.057 +0.35 Korean won 1130.80 1126.90 -0.34 Baht 30.13 30.01 -0.40 Peso 42.26 41.95 -0.73 Rupiah 9810.00 9790.00 -0.20 Rupee 55.96 55.96 -0.00 Ringgit 3.0540 3.0425 -0.38 Yuan 6.1364 6.1215 -0.24 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.05 86.79 -14.95 Sing dlr 1.2699 1.2219 -3.78 Taiwan dlr 29.953 29.136 -2.73 Korean won 1130.80 1070.60 -5.32 Baht 30.13 30.61 +1.59 Peso 42.26 41.05 -2.86 Rupiah 9810.00 9630.00 -1.83 Rupee 55.96 54.99 -1.72 Ringgit 3.0540 3.0580 +0.13 Yuan 6.1364 6.2303 +1.53