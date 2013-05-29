(Adds text, updates levels) * Peso falls to lowest versus dollar since August * Some talk of outflows from Philippine bonds * Asian currencies fall as dollar gets boost from US data * Thai baht awaits Bank of Thailand's rate decision By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, May 29 Asian currencies fell broadly on Wednesday, with the Philippine peso hitting a nine-month low, after robust U.S. economic data strengthened speculation that the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of its monetary stimulus later this year. The Philippine peso fell as low as 42.35 to the U.S. dollar at one point, its weakest since late August 2012. After paring some of its losses, the peso stood at 42.24 by early afternoon, down 0.7 percent on the day. Market players said dollar-buying by hedge funds and institutional investors dented the peso, along with selling in Philippine bonds. "We are seeing some outflows coming from bonds," said a Philippines-based trader for a European bank. Data released on Tuesday showed a jump in U.S. home prices and surging consumer confidence, stirring renewed speculation that the Fed could start tapering its bond buying programme over the next few months. That helped give a lift to the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields and triggered a fall in emerging Asian currencies. The Singapore dollar touched a 10-month low of 1.2724 versus the U.S. dollar at one point, its lowest level since July 2012. The Thai baht touched a four-month low of 30.18, with the near-term focus on an interest rate decision by Thailand's central bank due at 0730 GMT. The Bank of Thailand is expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday after weak first-quarter GDP figures bolstered the government's case for a cut to slow capital inflows, hold down the baht and help exports. Out of 19 economists polled by Reuters, 13 said the policy committee (MPC) would trim the one-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points while one forecast half a point. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0554 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.32 102.38 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.2697 1.2705 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.952 30.057 +0.35 Korean won 1132.70 1126.90 -0.51 Baht 30.16 30.01 -0.50 Peso 42.24 41.95 -0.69 Rupiah 9809.00 9790.00 -0.19 Rupee 56.23 55.96 -0.49 Ringgit 3.0650 3.0425 -0.73 Yuan 6.1318 6.1215 -0.17 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.32 86.79 -15.18 Sing dlr 1.2697 1.2219 -3.76 Taiwan dlr 29.952 29.136 -2.72 Korean won 1132.70 1070.60 -5.48 Baht 30.16 30.61 +1.49 Peso 42.24 41.05 -2.82 Rupiah 9809.00 9630.00 -1.82 Rupee 56.23 54.99 -2.21 Ringgit 3.0650 3.0580 -0.23 Yuan 6.1318 6.2303 +1.61 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill)