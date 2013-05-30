(Corrects 9th paragraph to say ringgit's Wednesday fall was the biggest pct slide since Nov 2011, not Nov 2012) * Peso bounces off 11-month low set earlier on Thursday * Philippine Q1 GDP beats expectations, up 7.8 pct yr/yr * Ringgit edges up after previous day's slide By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, May 30 The Philippine peso pulled up from an 11-month low on Thursday, gaining a respite from a recent selloff after data showed first-quarter economic growth was much stronger than expected. From a year earlier, the Philippine economy grew 7.8 percent, beating a 6.1 percent growth forecast in a Reuters poll and making the Philippines the fastest growing economy in Asia as it nudged ahead of China's growth of 7.7 percent on an annual basis. The peso edged up about 0.1 percent on the day to 42.39 versus the dollar, having bounced from a low of 42.63 earlier in the session, its lowest level against the dollar since June 2012. "The Philippine peso may see some appreciation pressure in the near term after its sharp slide in the past week as dealers were likely surprised the strong GDP print," economists for the Bank of the Philippine Islands wrote in a research note. "External sentiment may weigh a bit more in 2Q2013, however as the dollar appears to be poised for further strengthening across most other currencies," they added. Even after its slight bounce on Thursday, the peso has still fallen 2.9 percent against the dollar over the past two weeks, as the dollar climbed on mounting speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow the pace of its monetary stimulus later this year. Such jitters have triggered a surge in U.S. bond yields and dented the allure of riskier, higher-yielding assets, including Philippine bonds, which have been a popular destination for overseas investors. Some traders say overseas investors have trimmed their Philippine bond holdings this week, and that such flows have helped to weigh on the peso, which had hit a 5-year high of 40.55 earlier this year on the strength of inflows. MALAYSIAN RINGGIT The ringgit rose 0.3 percent, getting some reprieve after sliding nearly 1.3 percent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day percentage loss against the dollar since November 2011. The ringgit had come under pressure on Wednesday as foreign funds dumped Malaysian government securities. CHINESE YUAN China's yuan edged lower against the dollar in spite of a stronger official midpoint as the market showed doubt that the yuan has potential to appreciate further following its recent gains. The yuan, however, is now the best performing emerging Asian currency this year, with a gain of 1.7 percent versus the dollar, having recently overtaken the Thai baht, which is now up 1.4 percent in 2013. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0710 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.62 101.17 +0.55 Sing dlr 1.2647 1.2660 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.973 30.120 +0.49 Korean won 1127.35 1132.90 +0.49 Baht 30.18 30.19 +0.03 Peso 42.39 42.44 +0.12 Rupiah 9810.00 9810.00 +0.00 Rupee 56.22 56.17 -0.09 Ringgit 3.0710 3.0795 +0.28 Yuan 6.1294 6.1267 -0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.62 86.79 -13.74 Sing dlr 1.2647 1.2219 -3.38 Taiwan dlr 29.973 29.136 -2.79 Korean won 1127.35 1070.60 -5.03 Baht 30.18 30.61 +1.42 Peso 42.39 41.05 -3.16 Rupiah 9810.00 9630.00 -1.83 Rupee 56.22 54.99 -2.19 Ringgit 3.0710 3.0580 -0.42 Yuan 6.1294 6.2303 +1.65 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan in Singapore, Karen Lema in Manila; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)