(Repeats to more subscribers) * Peso up from 11-mth low but down 1.6 pct this week * Asia FX to take cues from U.S. and Chinese data By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, May 31 The Philippine peso inched higher on Friday but was set for steep losses for the week as a recent surge in U.S. bond yields eroded the appeal of riskier, higher-yielding assets including Philippine bonds. Although the peso pulled up from an 11-month low after data on Thursday showed the Philippines posted surprisingly strong first quarter growth, it has been one of the worst performing Asian currencies this week, shedding 1.6 percent against the dollar. "I think what's been happening is there has been a broad shift in sentiment with regards to the U.S. dollar and it's not merely because of speculation over QE (quantitative easing)," said Khoon Goh, senior FX strategist for ANZ in Singapore. "It's quite clear that the U.S. has been printing on the whole better data," he said. Such factors have helped trigger some reallocation of funds away from Asian currencies including the Philippine peso, Goh said. The Philippine peso was a tad firmer on Friday at 42.26 to the dollar. On Thursday, it touched a trough of 42.63, its lowest level since June 2012. Continued improvement in U.S. economic data could spur more flows out of Asia, especially from countries that have benefited a lot from capital inflows over the past two to three years, ANZ's Goh added. Speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could taper its bond-buying programme later this year helped push the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield to a 13-month high earlier this week. Asian currencies were mostly lower on Friday, although the Taiwan dollar was supported by demand from local exporters. A trader for a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur said a short squeeze in the dollar against the offshore Chinese yuan helped support the dollar broadly versus Asian currencies on Friday. Caution ahead of the release of China's official PMI data, due on Saturday, also weighed on some Asian currencies, the trader said. MALAYSIAN RINGGIT The ringgit was down roughly 2 percent for the week versus the U.S. dollar, making it a bigger underperformer than the peso. This week's drop in the ringgit probably was partly caused by position squaring against the Singapore dollar, said Goh at ANZ, adding that stop-loss selling in the Malaysian currency likely helped knock it lower against the Singapore dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0843 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.45 100.77 +0.31 Sing dlr 1.2625 1.2578 -0.37 Taiwan dlr 30.042 30.125 +0.28 Korean won 1129.84 1127.40 -0.22 Baht 30.21 30.16 -0.17 Peso 42.26 42.32 +0.14 Rupiah 9790.00 9810.00 +0.20 Rupee 56.60 56.38 -0.39 Ringgit 3.0930 3.0715 -0.70 Yuan 6.1345 6.1309 -0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.45 86.79 -13.60 Sing dlr 1.2625 1.2219 -3.22 Taiwan dlr 30.042 29.136 -3.02 Korean won 1129.84 1070.60 -5.24 Baht 30.21 30.61 +1.32 Peso 42.26 41.05 -2.86 Rupiah 9790.00 9630.00 -1.63 Rupee 56.60 54.99 -2.84 Ringgit 3.0930 3.0580 -1.13 Yuan 6.1345 6.2303 +1.56 ------------------------------------------------ (Editing by Richard Borsuk)