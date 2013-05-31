(Repeats to more subscribers)
* Peso up from 11-mth low but down 1.6 pct this week
* Asia FX to take cues from U.S. and Chinese data
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, May 31 The Philippine peso inched
higher on Friday but was set for steep losses for the week as a
recent surge in U.S. bond yields eroded the appeal of riskier,
higher-yielding assets including Philippine bonds.
Although the peso pulled up from an 11-month low after data
on Thursday showed the Philippines posted surprisingly strong
first quarter growth, it has been one of the worst performing
Asian currencies this week, shedding 1.6 percent against the
dollar.
"I think what's been happening is there has been a broad
shift in sentiment with regards to the U.S. dollar and it's not
merely because of speculation over QE (quantitative easing),"
said Khoon Goh, senior FX strategist for ANZ in Singapore.
"It's quite clear that the U.S. has been printing on the
whole better data," he said.
Such factors have helped trigger some reallocation of funds
away from Asian currencies including the Philippine peso, Goh
said.
The Philippine peso was a tad firmer on Friday at 42.26
to the dollar. On Thursday, it touched a trough of
42.63, its lowest level since June 2012.
Continued improvement in U.S. economic data could spur more
flows out of Asia, especially from countries that have benefited
a lot from capital inflows over the past two to three years,
ANZ's Goh added.
Speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could taper its
bond-buying programme later this year helped push the U.S.
10-year Treasury yield to a 13-month high earlier this week.
Asian currencies were mostly lower on Friday, although the
Taiwan dollar was supported by demand from local exporters.
A trader for a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur said a short
squeeze in the dollar against the offshore Chinese yuan
helped support the dollar broadly versus Asian currencies on
Friday.
Caution ahead of the release of China's official PMI data,
due on Saturday, also weighed on some Asian currencies, the
trader said.
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT
The ringgit was down roughly 2 percent for the week versus
the U.S. dollar, making it a bigger underperformer than
the peso.
This week's drop in the ringgit probably was partly caused
by position squaring against the Singapore dollar, said Goh at
ANZ, adding that stop-loss selling in the Malaysian currency
likely helped knock it lower against the Singapore dollar.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0843 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 100.45 100.77 +0.31
Sing dlr 1.2625 1.2578 -0.37
Taiwan dlr 30.042 30.125 +0.28
Korean won 1129.84 1127.40 -0.22
Baht 30.21 30.16 -0.17
Peso 42.26 42.32 +0.14
Rupiah 9790.00 9810.00 +0.20
Rupee 56.60 56.38 -0.39
Ringgit 3.0930 3.0715 -0.70
Yuan 6.1345 6.1309 -0.06
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 100.45 86.79 -13.60
Sing dlr 1.2625 1.2219 -3.22
Taiwan dlr 30.042 29.136 -3.02
Korean won 1129.84 1070.60 -5.24
Baht 30.21 30.61 +1.32
Peso 42.26 41.05 -2.86
Rupiah 9790.00 9630.00 -1.63
Rupee 56.60 54.99 -2.84
Ringgit 3.0930 3.0580 -1.13
Yuan 6.1345 6.2303 +1.56
------------------------------------------------
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)