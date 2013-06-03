* Custodian banks lift peso; may be linked to stocks
* Sing dlr up on short-covering; trade data supports won
* Baht down on importers; rupiah falls on deficit
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 3 The Philippine peso led gains
among emerging Asian currencies on Monday as weakness in the
U.S. dollar had investors covering short positions in the
regional units, but caution over possible reduction in the
Federal Reserve's monetary easing capped their gains.
While the Philippine peso strengthened on solid
demand from custodian banks, it still ended not far above last
Thursday's near one-year low.
The Singapore dollar advanced on short-covering,
while the South Korean won appreciated after strong
May trade data.
Their appreciation came as the dollar index, which
measures the dollar's value against a basket of six major
currencies, eased.
Still, investors stayed cautious before the May U.S.
employment report, due on Friday, might provide clues on whether
the Federal Reserve will start cutting its bond-buying
programme.
Fed official have said the central bank will only tapering
their quantitative easing if economic indicators continue to
improve.
"The re-pricing of expectations for the Fed's programme
remains the paramount driver of Asian FX volatility," Sacha
Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank, said in a
note.
Last month, most emerging Asian currencies fell on concerns
that the Fed's policy shift will reduce global liquidity and
capital inflows to the region.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso rose on demand from custodian banks, which currency
traders said could be linked to stock inflows despite a 3.7
percent fall in the stock market.
"With the stock index down by 4 percent, I wouldn't
surprised if there are some bargain hunters in the market," said
a foreign bank trader in Manila.
Traders in Manila said the peso may strengthen a bit more,
although investors stayed wary of the U.S. jobs data.
The peso closed on Monday at 42.055 to the dollar. "The
dollar/peso can go lower. There is still a lot of time between
now and Friday, and room for the peso to strengthen," said a
Philippine bank trader.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar gained as investors covered short
positions against the U.S. dollar and the ringgit,
traders and analysts said.
The city-state's currency rose 0.5 percent to 2.4607 against
the ringgit.
"The Singapore dollar/ringgit can rise to 2.46/48, so U.S.
dollar/Singapore dollar could see more downside pressure," said
BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore.
BAHT
The baht lost as much as 0.6 percent to 30.480 per dollar,
the weakest since Jan. 8 on dollar demand from local importers,
traders said.
The Thai currency is likely to weaken further to
30.500-30.600, a cluster of its highs against the dollar in the
fourth quarter of last year, analysts said.
Once the technical support area is broken, the baht may head
to 30.701, the 61.8 percent retracement level of its
appreciation between June 2012 and April this year. It weakened
past 30.290, the 50.0 percent Fibonacci retracement level.
On Friday, the baht broke through a 200-day moving average.
The currency had been firmer than average since mid-September
last year.
RUPIAH
The rupiah spot and forwards eased on a trade deficit and as
most investors, including custodian banks, bought dollars.
Indonesia reported a $1.61 billion trade shortfall in April,
following a revised surplus of $137 million in the previous
month, the statistics bureau said.
The central bank was spotted buying the rupiah around 9,815
per dollar to stem the Indonesian currency's downside, traders
said.
Still the rupiah is likely to weaken further on sustained
worries about the country's current account and budget gaps,
traders said.
"Everyone bought the dollar. Dollar/rupiah can still rise up
and the market might see 9,950," said a Jakarta-based currency
trader.
"But the central bank will definitely suppress the move."
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 100.23 100.40 +0.17
Sing dlr 1.2586 1.2645 +0.47
Taiwan dlr 30.051 30.060 +0.03
Korean won 1127.94 1129.70 +0.16
Baht 30.41 30.29 -0.41
Peso 42.06 42.26 +0.49
Rupiah 9810.00 9790.00 -0.20
Rupee 56.64 56.50 -0.25
Ringgit 3.0970 3.0955 -0.05
Yuan 6.1311 6.1345 +0.06
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 100.23 86.79 -13.41
Sing dlr 1.2586 1.2219 -2.92
Taiwan dlr 30.051 29.136 -3.04
Korean won 1127.94 1070.60 -5.08
Baht 30.41 30.61 +0.66
Peso 42.06 41.05 -2.39
Rupiah 9810.00 9630.00 -1.83
Rupee 56.64 54.99 -2.90
Ringgit 3.0970 3.0580 -1.26
Yuan 6.1311 6.2303 +1.62
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in
SYDNEY; Editing by Richard Borsuk)