June 4 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.55 99.13 -0.42 Sing dlr 1.2522 1.2528 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.888 30.070 +0.61 Korean won 1121.50 1128.00 +0.58 Baht 30.37 30.46 +0.30 Peso 41.98 42.06 +0.18 Rupiah 9795.00 9810.00 +0.15 Rupee 56.76 56.76 -0.00 Ringgit 3.0880 3.0990 +0.36 Yuan 6.1240 6.1317 +0.13 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.55 86.79 -12.82 Sing dlr 1.2522 1.2219 -2.42 Taiwan dlr 29.888 29.136 -2.52 Korean won 1121.50 1070.60 -4.54 Baht 30.37 30.61 +0.79 Peso 41.98 41.05 -2.22 Rupiah 9795.00 9630.00 -1.68 Rupee 56.76 54.99 -3.12 Ringgit 3.0880 3.0580 -0.97 Yuan 6.1240 6.2303 +1.74 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)