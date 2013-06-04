* Taiwan dollar gains on exporters demand * Won, ringgit rises on short-covering * Philippine peso up on equity-related inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 4 Emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve would wind down its stimulus eased after the world's largest economy reported a contraction in factory activity in May. Still, investors were cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data on Friday that would provide more clues on whether the Fed could scale back its bond-buying programme. The central bank has specifically targeted employment levels in its stimulus policy. The Taiwan dollar gained on exporters' demand, while the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit advanced on short-covering. The Philippine peso rose on equity-related inflows. "Waning concerns over the Fed policy shift helped emerging Asian currencies strengthen. Given their earlier losses, Asian currencies are seen less vulnerable to the Fed's possible move than other emerging currencies such as Latin American units," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "But emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to see a appreciation trend as the Fed exit talk can emerge any time," Park added. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on exporters' demand for settlements, although interbank speculators remained cautious awaiting the U.S. jobs data. Local importers bought U.S. dollars for payments, capping the island's currency's upside, traders said. WON The won advanced on short squeezes among offshore funds. Dollar demand from local importers for payments limited the South Korean currency's upside amid concern over the Fed tapering its stimulus. "The won is unlikely to extend gains unless dollar/yen slides more at night. We need to be careful before the U.S. data on Friday," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso rose on equity-linked inflows but it gave up most of earlier gains as investors took profits and as stocks fell. . Investors hesitated to add more bullish bets on the currency ahead of May inflation data on Wednesday and the key U.S. jobs data. Philippine annual inflation likely edged up to 2.7 percent in May from 2.6 percent in the previous month, a Reuters poll showed. A foreign bank trader in Manila said the peso's rise was "a possible mini-risk rally". "The risk rally might fade towards Friday as people will reduce ahead of the NFP. I prefer to buy dollar/peso on dips," said the trader, referring to the U.S. non-farm payrolls. RINGGIT The ringgit edged up as investors covered short positions. The Malaysian currency cut most of initial rises on dollar demand linked to daily fixing and as custodian banks were lined up to buy the greenback against the ringgit around 3.0600-3.0700, traders said. Exporters were unlikely to chase the ringgit as most of them had bought it for settlements last week, they added. Investors also stayed cautious before the U.S. jobs data. "Market appeared to still hold long dollar positions," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. The trader looked to add bullish positions in the ringgit, but only around 3.1100 per dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0715 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.38 99.13 -1.25 Sing dlr 1.2533 1.2528 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.898 30.070 +0.58 Korean won 1122.18 1128.00 +0.52 Baht 30.44 30.46 +0.07 Peso 42.00 42.06 +0.13 Rupiah 9795.00 9810.00 +0.15 Rupee 56.63 56.76 +0.23 Ringgit 3.0970 3.0990 +0.06 Yuan 6.1270 6.1317 +0.08 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.38 86.79 -13.54 Sing dlr 1.2533 1.2219 -2.51 Taiwan dlr 29.898 29.136 -2.55 Korean won 1122.18 1070.60 -4.60 Baht 30.44 30.61 +0.56 Peso 42.00 41.05 -2.26 Rupiah 9795.00 9630.00 -1.68 Rupee 56.63 54.99 -2.90 Ringgit 3.0970 3.0580 -1.26 Yuan 6.1270 6.2303 +1.69 (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)