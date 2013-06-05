* Taiwan dlr up on foreign institutions; cbank caps gains * Won firms on bond inflows, exporters * Sing dlr rises on short-covering, hits 5-mth high to baht (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 5 The Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday as investors continued to cover bearish positions on regional units before U.S. jobs reports and on a stronger yen. Foreign financial institutions lifted the Taiwan dollar , while inflows into South Korean bonds helped the won rebound, traders said. The Singapore dollar gained on short-covering, not only against the U.S. dollar but also versus some other emerging Asian currencies such as the baht. "The worries about the Fed exit may have been excessively priced into Asian currencies. So, the impact of the policy shift may not be so negative, especially given Asia's stronger economic fundamentals," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul, referring to concerns that the Federal Reserve could soon begin to taper back monetary policy stimulus. "Still, the currencies will react to U.S. data on growing expectations of Fed policy reductions from September," Jeong added. Global financial markets are awaiting May U.S. jobs data due on Friday for possible clues on when the U.S. central bank will scale back its bond-buying programme. Before that, a report by payrolls processor, ADP, to be released later on Wednesday, will be closely watched for clues on the non-farm payrolls (NFP) report. Most emerging Asian currencies have fallen so far this year as solid U.S. economic data increased expectations that the Fed will soon begin weaning markets off easy money. Such a policy change is likely to reduce global liquidity and inflows to Asia, traders and analysts said. Meanwhile, the yen's rebound on Wednesday prompted investors to cover other emerging Asian currencies, traders said. Investors had been concerned over a weaker yen's impact on price competitiveness in Japan's export rivals such as South Korea. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar jumped on demand from foreign financial institutions and as local life insurers bought the currency's forwards. One-month U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar's non-deliverable forwards fell 0.5 percent to 29.732. The central bank was spotted intervening to stem the Taiwan dollar's appreciation, with its estimated greenback purchases seen around half of total spot trading volume, traders said. In the morning, the authority tried to prevent the Taiwan dollar from strengthening past 29.870 to the U.S. dollar, they added. WON The won gained as bond inflows and exporters' demand prompted interbank speculators to cover short positions to stop losses. The South Korean currency started the local session weaker on caution before the U.S. jobs data, but offshore funds bought it around 1,125 per dollar, helping its rebound, traders said. "Investors appeared to have more dollar holdings than expected. But now the sentiment shifted to the favour of the won," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar rose on stop-loss U.S. dollar selling and as investors covered short-positions in the city-state unit against its Asian peers such as the Thai baht. The Singapore dollar hit a near five-month high to the Thai currency as foreign selling of Thai bonds prompted investors to unwind long baht bets against it, traders said. The city-state's currency is likely to stay firm against the greenback, some traders said. "U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar at least for now should be capped towards NFP," said a European bank trader in Singapore. "Many are still long U.S. dollar. There are some natural U.S. dollar supplies that need to be digested. But the market doesn't have the appetite to absorb it," the trader added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0745 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.78 100.05 +0.27 Sing dlr 1.2490 1.2532 +0.34 Taiwan dlr 29.778 30.020 +0.81 Korean won 1116.05 1122.20 +0.55 Baht 30.52 30.41 -0.36 Peso 41.99 42.02 +0.08 Rupiah 9805.00 9795.00 -0.10 Rupee 56.48 56.44 -0.06 Ringgit 3.0830 3.0945 +0.37 Yuan 6.1288 6.1286 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.78 86.79 -13.02 Sing dlr 1.2490 1.2219 -2.17 Taiwan dlr 29.778 29.136 -2.16 Korean won 1116.05 1070.60 -4.07 Baht 30.52 30.61 +0.29 Peso 41.99 41.05 -2.23 Rupiah 9805.00 9630.00 -1.78 Rupee 56.48 54.99 -2.63 Ringgit 3.0830 3.0580 -0.81 Yuan 6.1288 6.2303 +1.66 (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by)