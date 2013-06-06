BRIEF-Cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system
* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project
June 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.25 99.06 -0.19 Sing dlr 1.2484 1.2502 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.810 29.910 +0.34 *Korean won 1118.55 1115.80 -0.25 Baht 30.55 30.55 +0.00 Peso 42.08 42.01 -0.17 *Rupiah 9790.00 9790.00 +0.00 Rupee 56.73 56.73 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0870 3.0845 -0.08 Yuan 6.1328 6.1278 -0.08 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.25 86.79 -12.55 Sing dlr 1.2484 1.2219 -2.12 Taiwan dlr 29.810 29.136 -2.26 Korean won 1118.55 1070.60 -4.29 Baht 30.55 30.61 +0.20 Peso 42.08 41.05 -2.45 Rupiah 9790.00 9630.00 -1.63 Rupee 56.73 54.99 -3.06 Ringgit 3.0870 3.0580 -0.94 Yuan 6.1328 6.2303 +1.59 * Financial markets in Indonesia and South Korea are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project
MUMBAI, April 4 Instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Facebook Inc, is mulling a foray into digital payment services in India, its first such offering globally, and has advertised to hire a digital transactions lead in the country.
* SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.53 percent on Monday * Platinum hits one-week high * Silver rises to over 1-month high (Adds quote, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 4 Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions. Spot gold had risen 0.4 percent to $1,257.73 per ounce at 0658 GMT, while U.S. gold f