June 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.25 99.06 -0.19 Sing dlr 1.2484 1.2502 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.810 29.910 +0.34 *Korean won 1118.55 1115.80 -0.25 Baht 30.55 30.55 +0.00 Peso 42.08 42.01 -0.17 *Rupiah 9790.00 9790.00 +0.00 Rupee 56.73 56.73 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0870 3.0845 -0.08 Yuan 6.1328 6.1278 -0.08 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.25 86.79 -12.55 Sing dlr 1.2484 1.2219 -2.12 Taiwan dlr 29.810 29.136 -2.26 Korean won 1118.55 1070.60 -4.29 Baht 30.55 30.61 +0.20 Peso 42.08 41.05 -2.45 Rupiah 9790.00 9630.00 -1.63 Rupee 56.73 54.99 -3.06 Ringgit 3.0870 3.0580 -0.94 Yuan 6.1328 6.2303 +1.59 * Financial markets in Indonesia and South Korea are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)