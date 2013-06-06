* Dollar short-covering adds pressure on peso * Peso may head to 43.00/dlr if US jobs data firm -traders (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 6 The Philippine peso succumbed to profit-taking on Thursday, giving up some of the gains it made earlier in the week on inflows related to a stock offering. Other Asian currencies also eased, with investors more cautious than usual ahead of key U.S. jobs data that may help the U.S. Federal Reserve decide if it should move soon to taper its massive stimulus programme. A secondary stock offer from Cosco Capital Inc worth around $400 million helped the peso gain 0.6 percent against the dollar during the first three days of the week. But once that effect waned, the market refocused on dollar bids linked to net selling of Philippine stocks by foreign investors, who unloaded a net $148 million worth between Monday and Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters data. The peso was last trading down 0.3 percent at 42.15 and is expected to stay weak as expectations of a shift in Fed policy are likely to support U.S. bond yields and erode the appeal of riskier and higher-yielding assets including Philippine bonds. Domestic importers are also expected to seek dollars for payments. "I am seeing a possible test of 42.80 to 43.00 with corporate dollar demand just around the corner for their mid-month requirements and if we get a high number on tomorrow's U.S. jobs data," said a foreign bank trader in Manila. The peso is the third worst-performing emerging Asian currency in 2013 with a 2.6 percent loss against the dollar so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data. But even though many in the market expect a weaker trend for the peso, some buying on dips is likely to emerge given the Philippines' strong economic performance, traders said. U.S. NONFARM PAYROLLS EYED While most regional currencies eased on Thursday, they have gained for the week to date after soft U.S. economic data eased concerns that Fed would begin to scale back its monetary stimulus soon. U.S. government jobs data, which includes both public and private sector employment, is expected to show job growth increased only slightly, with nonfarm payrolls seen rising by 170,000 compared to the 165,000 seen in April. Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore, said emerging Asian currencies are likely to fall against the dollar if the consensus is met, as even that slight rise would further reinforce fears of an early Fed policy shift. To trigger a weaker dollar, the figure may have to be much lower than the consensus such as a number below 150,000, Supaat added. A report by payrolls processor ADP showed U.S. private employers added 135,000 jobs in May, less than the 165,000 expected, while the Fed's Beige Book also provided a sober reading on hiring. Service-sector data from the Institute for Supply Management also showed employment in that part of the economy grew at its lowest rate in nearly a year in May. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0635 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.16 99.06 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.2486 1.2502 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.791 29.910 +0.40 *Korean won 1118.90 1115.80 -0.28 Baht 30.56 30.55 -0.03 Peso 42.15 42.01 -0.33 *Rupiah 9790.00 9790.00 +0.00 Rupee 56.86 56.73 -0.24 Ringgit 3.0860 3.0845 -0.05 Yuan 6.1313 6.1278 -0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.16 86.79 -12.47 Sing dlr 1.2486 1.2219 -2.14 Taiwan dlr 29.791 29.136 -2.20 Korean won 1118.90 1070.60 -4.32 Baht 30.56 30.61 +0.16 Peso 42.15 41.05 -2.61 Rupiah 9790.00 9630.00 -1.63 Rupee 56.86 54.99 -3.29 Ringgit 3.0860 3.0580 -0.91 Yuan 6.1313 6.2303 +1.61 * Financial markets in Indonesia and South Korea were closed for holidays. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)