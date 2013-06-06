* Short rupiah positions largest since Nov 2008 * Baht sentiment most pessimistic since Feb 2012 * Bearish rupee bets highest since June 2012 * Ringgit view turns bearish, most pessimistic in 1 year By Sumanta Dey and Jongwoo Cheon BANGALORE/SINGAPORE, June 6 Sentiment for most emerging Asian currencies became more bearish on concerns that the Federal Reserve may taper its stimulus with short positions in the Indonesian rupiah hitting the largest in four-and-a-half years, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. The survey of 13 foreign exchange analysts showed net short positions in all currencies except the Chinese yuan and Philippine peso in the last two weeks. Widespread expectations that the Fed may start winding down its bond purchase programme on the back of an improving domestic economy sparked a rally in the U.S. dollar that has dented the performance of many Asian currencies so far this year. U.S. jobs data on Friday will likely strengthen those views as the world's largest economy was seen adding 170,000 jobs in May, according to a separate Reuters poll. Beyond the general strength of the dollat, the rupiah's weakness stemmed from the size of its trade deficit and uncertainty over the Indonesian government's plans to reduce costly fuel subsidies. The rupiah's weakness came as custodian banks bought dollars, but the central bank has been spotted intervening to stem the rupiah's decline, traders said. Long positions on the Malaysian ringgit were also reversed and sentiment on the unit turned most bearish since early June last year. On Tuesday, it hit its weakest in more than two months on bond outflows. Bearish bets on the Indian rupee also increased to its largest since late June 2012 as continuing worries about the country's current account deficit weighed on sentiment and as the unit came under pressure from importers' dollar demands. The rupee hit an 11-month low on Monday amid sustained growth concerns as investors pared back expectations of central bank rate cut next month. Sentiment on the Thai baht also turned the most bearish since polling for the currency began in February 2012. The baht hit a five-month low on Tuesday as concerns over measures to stem the currency's strength spurred bond outflows. The Chinese yuan and Philippine peso were the only currencies seen commanding a favourable view from investors even though bullish bets on the yuan have been pared down since two weeks ago. The yuan edged weaker as investors were cautious on further appreciation after economic data showed China's economic growth was slowing. Meanwhile, short positions in the South Korean won and the Singapore dollar were reduced in the last two weeks. The won gained on demand from exporters and offshore funds, prompting investors to cover short positions. Bond inflows also supported the South Korean unit, currency trader said. The Singapore dollar advanced as investors covered short positions, and on demand from local corporates. Traders may be unwinding some of Singapore dollar carry trades against other Asian currencies such as the baht, analysts said. In the prior survey published on May 23, short positions in the Singapore dollar hit the largest level since April 2009. The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 6-June -1.34 0.10 0.28 1.35 0.30 1.19 0.77 -0.17 0.69 23-May -1.92 0.51 1.08 0.65 0.40 0.68 -0.27 -0.09 0.35 9-May -1.93 -0.83 -0.09 0.43 -0.31 -0.24 -1.04 -0.83 0.17 25-Apr -1.71 0.09 0.09 0.44 0.38 -0.20 -0.34 0.20 -1.09 11-Apr -1.30 0.79 -0.31 0.42 0.60 0.24 -0.49 -0.12 -1.12 28-Mar -0.92 0.61 -0.27 0.43 0.61 0.25 0.23 -0.43 -1.25 14-Mar -0.80 0.73 0.56 0.71 0.19 -0.09 0.31 -1.11 -0.96 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)