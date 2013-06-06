* Short rupiah positions largest since Nov 2008
* Baht sentiment most pessimistic since Feb 2012
* Bearish rupee bets highest since June 2012
* Ringgit view turns bearish, most pessimistic in 1 year
By Sumanta Dey and Jongwoo Cheon
BANGALORE/SINGAPORE, June 6 Sentiment for most
emerging Asian currencies became more bearish on concerns that
the Federal Reserve may taper its stimulus with short positions
in the Indonesian rupiah hitting the largest in four-and-a-half
years, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
The survey of 13 foreign exchange analysts showed net short
positions in all currencies except the Chinese yuan
and Philippine peso in the last two weeks.
Widespread expectations that the Fed may start winding down
its bond purchase programme on the back of an improving domestic
economy sparked a rally in the U.S. dollar that has dented the
performance of many Asian currencies so far this year.
U.S. jobs data on Friday will likely strengthen those views
as the world's largest economy was seen adding 170,000 jobs in
May, according to a separate Reuters poll.
Beyond the general strength of the dollat, the rupiah's
weakness stemmed from the size of its trade deficit and
uncertainty over the Indonesian government's plans to reduce
costly fuel subsidies.
The rupiah's weakness came as custodian banks bought
dollars, but the central bank has been spotted intervening to
stem the rupiah's decline, traders said.
Long positions on the Malaysian ringgit were also
reversed and sentiment on the unit turned most bearish since
early June last year. On Tuesday, it hit its weakest in more
than two months on bond outflows.
Bearish bets on the Indian rupee also increased to
its largest since late June 2012 as continuing worries about the
country's current account deficit weighed on sentiment and as
the unit came under pressure from importers' dollar demands.
The rupee hit an 11-month low on Monday amid sustained
growth concerns as investors pared back expectations of central
bank rate cut next month.
Sentiment on the Thai baht also turned the most
bearish since polling for the currency began in February 2012.
The baht hit a five-month low on Tuesday as concerns over
measures to stem the currency's strength spurred bond outflows.
The Chinese yuan and Philippine peso were the only
currencies seen commanding a favourable view from investors even
though bullish bets on the yuan have been pared down since two
weeks ago.
The yuan edged weaker as investors were cautious on further
appreciation after economic data showed China's economic growth
was slowing.
Meanwhile, short positions in the South Korean won
and the Singapore dollar were reduced in the last two
weeks.
The won gained on demand from exporters and offshore funds,
prompting investors to cover short positions. Bond inflows also
supported the South Korean unit, currency trader said.
The Singapore dollar advanced as investors covered short
positions, and on demand from local corporates. Traders may be
unwinding some of Singapore dollar carry trades against other
Asian currencies such as the baht, analysts said.
In the prior survey published on May 23, short positions in
the Singapore dollar hit the largest level since April 2009.
The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are
the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar,
Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
6-June -1.34 0.10 0.28 1.35 0.30 1.19 0.77 -0.17 0.69
23-May -1.92 0.51 1.08 0.65 0.40 0.68 -0.27 -0.09 0.35
9-May -1.93 -0.83 -0.09 0.43 -0.31 -0.24 -1.04 -0.83 0.17
25-Apr -1.71 0.09 0.09 0.44 0.38 -0.20 -0.34 0.20 -1.09
11-Apr -1.30 0.79 -0.31 0.42 0.60 0.24 -0.49 -0.12 -1.12
28-Mar -0.92 0.61 -0.27 0.43 0.61 0.25 0.23 -0.43 -1.25
14-Mar -0.80 0.73 0.56 0.71 0.19 -0.09 0.31 -1.11 -0.96
