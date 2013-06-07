* Won slips as foreigner stock-selling hits 2-yr high
* Ringgit falls on profit-taking, weak trade data
* Taiwan dollar gains on foreign demand; cenbank caps
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 7 Most emerging Asian currencies
turned weaker on Friday as investors awaited U.S. nonfarm
payroll data and potential clues to whether the U.S. Federal
Reserve could soon taper its monetary stimulus.
Earlier, most regional units rose as investors cut long
dollar positions expecting that possible disappointment in U.S.
nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data may lead the Fed to maintain its $85
billion per month bond-buying programme.
But emerging Asian currencies failed to keep earlier gains
on profit-taking and falls in regional stocks. Japanese shares
had their worst week in two years.
The South Korean won ended local trade softer on
foreign investors' heavy share selling after hitting a near
four-week high.
The Malaysian ringgit turned weaker on
profit-taking and weaker trade data.
"Emerging Asian currencies are likely to stay softer amid
higher volatility. There are too many bearish factors and we
need to take a defensive stance," said Yuna Park, a currency and
bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
"The Fed exit talk can hurt markets any time. In addition,
investors stay concerned over risky assets on doubts over
'Abenomics' and a softer China economy," Park added.
Sentiment for most emerging Asian currencies had already
turned more bearish over the last two weeks on worries over the
Fed scaling back its stimulus, according to a Reuters poll on
Thursday.
The current market focus is U.S. May jobs data.
Economists expect 170,000 jobs to have been added to the
U.S. economy in May and the unemployment rate to hold at an
almost 4-1/2-year low of 7.5 percent.
"Expectations for the NFP are in a wide range. We need a
surprisingly strong number to fan expectations for a near-term
Fed tapering," said Frances Cheung, Credit Agricole CIB's senior
strategist in Hong Kong, suggesting a 200,000-job rise would do
the trick.
"So, the risk is for Asian currencies to strengthen. In
particular, the won seems to be benefiting from improving
geopolitics and foreign purchase of Korean bonds," she added.
Most emerging Asian currencies have depreciated so far this
year partially due to speculation that the Fed may roll back
quantitative easing as the economy recovers.
The depreciation accelerated last month as Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke said on May 22 the decision to scale back the
bond-buying could be taken at one of the central bank's "next
few meetings" if the economy looked ready.
But this week most regional units rose as some weak economic
data such as contraction in factory activity undermined those
expectations.
The Singapore dollar has gained 1.6 percent against
the U.S. dollar so far this week, while the Taiwan dollar
has strengthened 1.2 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
"A softer NFP result of 130,000-140,000 should see
dollar/Asia lower," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX
strategist at Westpac in Singapore.
WON
The won closed the local trade weaker as foreign investors
reported their largest daily selling of stock in nearly two
years, dumping a net 932 billion won ($835 million) worth of
stocks on the main exchange. This was the largest net
selling by foreigners since Aug. 10, 2011, according to the
Korea Exchange.
Initially, the South Korean currency gained as much as 0.7
percent to 1,107.6 per dollar, the strongest since May 14, after
North and South Korea announced on Thursday they were planning
to hold talks, signalling attempts to repair ties that have been
ruptured for months.
Foreign net investment in South Korean bonds rose by 1.4
trillion won in May despite concerns over the Fed's policy
shift, data showed, supporting the won.
"Despite the dollar's weakness, offshore funds did not buy
the won much. Weaker stocks prompted dollar-short covering,"
said a foreign bank trader in Seoul.
RINGGIT
The ringgit started the day firmer but it turned weaker as
investors covered dollar short positions to stop losses. Hedge
funds also sold the Malaysian currency, traders said.
The currency came under further pressure from data showing
the country's exports unexpectedly fell in April from a year
earlier and its trade surplus hit a 16-year low.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar gained as demand from foreign financial
institutions prompted short squeezes among local interbank
speculators.
Domestic exporters also chased the island's currency,
traders said.
But the central bank limited its upside, having some
state-run importers buy U.S. dollars, traders added.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0700 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 96.82 97.14 +0.33
Sing dlr 1.2443 1.2450 +0.06
Taiwan dlr 29.715 29.915 +0.67
Korean won 1116.90 1115.80 -0.10
Baht 30.62 30.59 -0.10
Peso 42.15 42.14 -0.02
Rupiah 9790.00 9790.00 +0.00
Rupee 56.76 56.84 +0.14
Ringgit 3.0940 3.0830 -0.36
Yuan 6.1359 6.1362 +0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 96.82 86.79 -10.36
Sing dlr 1.2443 1.2219 -1.80
Taiwan dlr 29.715 29.136 -1.95
Korean won 1116.90 1070.60 -4.15
Baht 30.62 30.61 -0.03
Peso 42.15 41.05 -2.61
Rupiah 9790.00 9630.00 -1.63
Rupee 56.76 54.99 -3.12
Ringgit 3.0940 3.0580 -1.16
Yuan 6.1359 6.2303 +1.54
($1 = 1115.8500 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho in Seoul and Miao-jung
Lin in Taipei; Editing by Eric Meijer)