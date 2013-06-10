June 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0110 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0110 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.74 97.53 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.2493 1.2492 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.740 29.871 +0.44 Korean won 1120.20 1117.10 -0.28 Baht 30.63 30.62 -0.03 Peso 42.37 42.24 -0.31 Rupiah 9800.00 9800.00 +0.00 Rupee 57.06 57.06 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1045 3.0945 -0.32 *Yuan 6.1335 6.1335 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.74 86.79 -11.20 Sing dlr 1.2493 1.2219 -2.19 Taiwan dlr 29.740 29.136 -2.03 Korean won 1120.20 1070.60 -4.43 Baht 30.63 30.61 -0.07 Peso 42.37 41.05 -3.12 Rupiah 9800.00 9630.00 -1.73 Rupee 57.06 54.99 -3.63 Ringgit 3.1045 3.0580 -1.50 Yuan 6.1335 6.2303 +1.58 * Financial markets in China are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)