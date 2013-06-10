* Peso down on weak bonds, dlr short-covering * Ringgit falls; hedge funds sell ringgit vs Sing dlr * Won slides on stock outflows, offshore funds * Sing dlr down on hedge funds, profit-taking (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 10 The Indian rupee hit a record low against the dollar while the Philippine peso was at its weakest for the year as weak Chinese economic data and concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its bond buying programme weighed on regional currencies. Risks are rising that China's economic growth will fall further in the second quarter and that full-year forecasts will be cut further, after weekend data showed weakness in May exports and domestic activity struggling to pick up. A better-than-expected U.S. non-farm data for May, on the other hand, kept alive speculation that the Fed could reduce its bond-buying programme later this year. The Philippine peso hit a near one-year low on weaker bonds and dollar short covering. The Malaysian ringgit touched its weakest in almost three months as break of key support lines increased selling. The South Korean won declined on stock outflows and offshore funds selling. "The China data was weak and emerging market fixed income and equity performance have turned negative year to date and that starts redemption pressures to reduce exposure to Asia," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia Strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. Adding to the pressure on regional units, expectations stayed intact that the Fed may cut its monthly $85 billion bon-buying programme within this year. U.S. employers added 175,000 jobs in May, slightly higher than market forecast of 170,000. "The QE exit may occur much earlier than expected, instead of occurring in the final quarter of 2013, it is likely to be implemented in the mid Q3 period of this year," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. "Therefore, we are positioning ourselves for further weakness of Asia ex-Japan against the U.S. dollar." PHILIPPINE PESO The peso lost 1.2 percent to 42.77 per dollar, its weakest since June 13, 2012 as interbank speculators covered short positions in the dollar and on domestic bond selling. A senior Philippine bank trader in Manila said the peso may head to 42.80 on "the improving U.S. data, higher U.S. yields and unwinding of emerging market positions." But some investors took the peso's slide as a chance to buy it on dips, especially as Manila stocks jumped about 3 percent, traders said. Dollar/peso's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) rose to 76.5, suggesting the peso is technically oversold. A reading above 70 indicates the pair is excessively bought. "It is a good level to try to sell the dollar there, although it is not necessarily safe," said another Philippine bank trader in Manila. RINGGIT The ringgit lost 1.1 percent to 3.1300 per dollar, the weakest since March 20, after breaks of 3.1000 and 3.1200 support levels triggered more greenback purchases, traders said. "The bidders are more of tech as dollar/ringgit broke the congestion zone at 3.1000," said an Asian bank trader in Singapore. The strong U.S. jobs data and weak China's data are expected to put more pressure on the Malaysian currency, he added. The ringgit may weaken to 3.1390, its weakest in 2013, traders and analysts said. Malaysian government bonds slid with their yields higher. Five-year bond yields rose to 3.202 percent from Friday's 3.156 percent, while 10-year yields advanced to 3.398 percent from 3.392 percent. The ringgit also fell 0.7 percent to 2.4914 against the Singapore dollar, its weakest since Apr. 3, as hedge funds and interbank speculators bought the city-state's unit against its neighbour. SINGAPORE DOLLAR Despite such demand, the Singapore dollar fell against the U.S. dollar as selling from hedge funds prompted interbank speculators to cut long positions. Investors also took profits from the best performing emerging Asian currency last week. The Singapore dollar gained 1.2 percent against the greenback last week, according to Thomson Reuters data. The city-state's currency may weaken to 1.2602, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between May 29 and June 7. WON The won slid on dollar demand linked to foreign stock selling and offshore funds. Their bids for the greenback absorbed supplies from local exporters, such as shipbuilders, traders said. "Even though we had exporters' deals, dollar demand mainly from offshore funds hit the won," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. "More investors are looking to sell the won on rallies in a mood of a strong dollar," the trader added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0700 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.34 97.53 -0.82 Sing dlr 1.2578 1.2492 -0.68 Taiwan dlr 29.843 29.871 +0.09 Korean won 1127.38 1117.10 -0.91 Baht 30.75 30.62 -0.42 Peso 42.74 42.24 -1.17 Rupiah 9810.00 9800.00 -0.10 Rupee 57.77 57.06 -1.23 Ringgit 3.1290 3.0945 -1.10 *Yuan 6.1335 6.1335 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.34 86.79 -11.74 Sing dlr 1.2578 1.2219 -2.85 Taiwan dlr 29.843 29.136 -2.37 Korean won 1127.38 1070.60 -5.04 Baht 30.75 30.61 -0.46 Peso 42.74 41.05 -3.95 Rupiah 9810.00 9630.00 -1.83 Rupee 57.77 54.99 -4.81 Ringgit 3.1290 3.0580 -2.27 Yuan 6.1335 6.2303 +1.58 * Financial markets in China are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)