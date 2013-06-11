June 11 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0115 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0115 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.68 98.75 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.2604 1.2584 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.947 30.066 +0.40 Korean won 1135.90 1127.30 -0.76 Baht 30.82 30.79 -0.10 Peso 43.05 42.78 -0.63 Rupiah 9815.00 9810.00 -0.05 Rupee 58.15 58.15 -0.00 Ringgit 3.1455 3.1285 -0.54 *Yuan 6.1335 6.1335 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.68 86.79 -12.05 Sing dlr 1.2604 1.2219 -3.05 Taiwan dlr 29.947 29.136 -2.71 Korean won 1135.90 1070.60 -5.75 Baht 30.82 30.61 -0.68 Peso 43.05 41.05 -4.65 Rupiah 9815.00 9630.00 -1.88 Rupee 58.15 54.99 -5.43 Ringgit 3.1455 3.0580 -2.78 Yuan 6.1335 6.2303 +1.58 * Financial markets in China are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sunil Nair)