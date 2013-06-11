* Peso hits 1-yr low on importers, weak export data * Rupiah lower on capital outflows, importers * Ringgit touches 11-month low on weak bonds * Won at 2-mth low on foreign stock selling, hedge funds (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 11 Mounting worries about capital outflows from emerging Asia hit regional currencies on Tuesday as concern lingered over a slowing China economy and the duration of Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus programme. The Philippine peso hit a one-year low on dollar demand from importers and hedge funds, as well as weak export data. The Malaysian ringgit touched its lowest point in 11 months on weaker bonds, while the Indonesian rupiah slid amid concerns that foreigners are reducing their holdings of the country's shares and bonds. The South Korean won also hit a near two-month low on continuous foreign stock selling and dollar bids from offshore hedge funds. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.5 percent to its lowest level since Nov. 22. "We have now turned extremely cautious on Asian currencies and now find ourselves with very few reasons to be constructive on their outlook in the near-term," ANZ said in a note to clients. Pressure on emerging Asian currencies increased on growing speculation the Fed may taper its bond-buying programme. Growth in China, the world's second-largest economy, is also seen as slowing. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso lost up to 1.1 percent to 43.25 per dollar, the weakest since June 8, 2012, as a break of a support at 43.00 spurred selling of the Philippine currency. The country's exports in April fell 12.8 percent from a year earlier, adding to pressure on the peso. Importers chased dollars, while hedge funds sold the Philippine units, traders said. Manila shares lost ground and domestic bonds slid. Oil importers bought dollars on Tuesday, and that "spooked an already jittery market," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. But some traders saw the peso's depreciation against the dollar this week as excessive, given the Philippines' strong economic fundamentals. The peso has lost 2.3 percent against the dollar this week, nearly a half of this year's fall of 5.1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. The dollar/peso's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) rose to 81.5, well above the 70 threshold, indicating the pair is excessively bought. "The 43.20 to 43.50 should be the dollar/peso's highs for the year," said a foreign bank trader in Manila. "The pair should be lower after that and try to fill the gap at 42.79 in the near term," said the trader, referring to Monday's low for the peso. "The positive story in the Philippines will counter the peso's weakness." Despite weak April export data, economists still expect brisk economic growth in the second quarter, helped by strong domestic consumption. RUPIAH The rupiah declined on capital outflows and as importers chased dollars for payments, traders said. The rupiah spot indicative prices eased 0.2 percent to 9,825 per dollar, but it traded weaker than those levels, they said. One trader said there was market talk that the rupiah was dealt weaker than 10,000 between banks and customers, although many traders said they offered dollars to their customers below 10,000. The central bank was spotted selling dollars to support the rupiah, but traders and analysts said the Indonesian currency will stay weaker on worries about more selling by foreigners. "Bank Indonesia is the only dollar provider in the market," said a Jakarta-based trader, adding the bourse has "very clear" liquidity problems. "Corporate customers seemed to panic too," the trader added. Rupiah forwards weakened with one-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) hovering around a four-year high. The NDFs rose 0.6 percent to 10,365. On Monday, the NDFs hit 10,405, the highest since June 2009. Westpac's senior currency strategist Jonathan Cavenagh said the NDFs are expected to rise to 10,600 in two weeks on risks of further bond outflows. "The current account deficit and elevated inflation concerns paint a more bearish domestic backdrop and suggest a weaker currency outlook," Cavenagh said. "If investors fear more currency loses, this makes holding the currency even less appealing." The one-month offshore/onshore forward spread widened to 504 basis points, the widest since September 2011, suggesting further outflows. RINGGIT The ringgit declined 0.9 percent to 3.1560 to the dollar, the softest since July 30, 2012 on weaker local bonds. The 10-year government bond yields rose to 3.467 percent from 3.440 percent, while the five-year yields advanced to 3.248 percent from 3.202 percent. "It is like everyone rushes to exit a subway door," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. WON The won fell 0.9 percent to 1,138.0 per dollar, its weakest since April 10 as foreign investors continued to sell domestic stocks. Foreigners were net sellers in Seoul's main stock exchange for a third consecutive session. During those three days, they dumped a combined net 1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion), according to Korea Exchange data. South Korean exporters bought the won for settlements on dips, but the currency is seen weakening further, probably to 1,145.3, this year's low hit on April 9, traders and analysts said. "I expect more decline once exporters' deals are digested, given global dollar strength and weak stocks," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0725 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.10 98.75 +0.66 Sing dlr 1.2608 1.2584 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 29.931 30.066 +0.45 Korean won 1133.86 1127.30 -0.58 Baht 30.91 30.79 -0.39 Peso 43.24 42.78 -1.06 Rupiah 9825.00 9810.00 -0.15 Rupee 58.77 58.15 -1.05 Ringgit 3.1540 3.1285 -0.81 *Yuan 6.1335 6.1335 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.10 86.79 -11.53 Sing dlr 1.2608 1.2219 -3.09 Taiwan dlr 29.931 29.136 -2.66 Korean won 1133.86 1070.60 -5.58 Baht 30.91 30.61 -0.97 Peso 43.24 41.05 -5.06 Rupiah 9825.00 9630.00 -1.98 Rupee 58.77 54.99 -6.43 Ringgit 3.1540 3.0580 -3.04 Yuan 6.1335 6.2303 +1.58 * Financial markets in China are closed for a holiday. ($1 = 1127.3750 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)