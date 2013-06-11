* Peso hits 1-yr low on importers, weak export data
* Rupiah lower on capital outflows, importers
* Ringgit touches 11-month low on weak bonds
* Won at 2-mth low on foreign stock selling, hedge funds
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 11 Mounting worries about
capital outflows from emerging Asia hit regional currencies on
Tuesday as concern lingered over a slowing China economy and the
duration of Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus programme.
The Philippine peso hit a one-year low on dollar
demand from importers and hedge funds, as well as weak export
data.
The Malaysian ringgit touched its lowest point in
11 months on weaker bonds, while the Indonesian rupiah
slid amid concerns that foreigners are reducing their holdings
of the country's shares and bonds.
The South Korean won also hit a near two-month
low on continuous foreign stock selling and dollar bids from
offshore hedge funds.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 1.5 percent to its lowest level since
Nov. 22.
"We have now turned extremely cautious on Asian currencies
and now find ourselves with very few reasons to be constructive
on their outlook in the near-term," ANZ said in a note to
clients.
Pressure on emerging Asian currencies increased on growing
speculation the Fed may taper its bond-buying programme. Growth
in China, the world's second-largest economy, is also seen as
slowing.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso lost up to 1.1 percent to 43.25 per dollar, the
weakest since June 8, 2012, as a break of a support at 43.00
spurred selling of the Philippine currency.
The country's exports in April fell 12.8 percent from a year
earlier, adding to pressure on the peso.
Importers chased dollars, while hedge funds sold the
Philippine units, traders said. Manila shares lost ground
and domestic bonds slid.
Oil importers bought dollars on Tuesday, and that "spooked
an already jittery market," said a senior Philippine bank trader
in Manila.
But some traders saw the peso's depreciation against the
dollar this week as excessive, given the Philippines' strong
economic fundamentals.
The peso has lost 2.3 percent against the dollar this week,
nearly a half of this year's fall of 5.1 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The dollar/peso's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) rose
to 81.5, well above the 70 threshold, indicating the pair is
excessively bought.
"The 43.20 to 43.50 should be the dollar/peso's highs for
the year," said a foreign bank trader in Manila.
"The pair should be lower after that and try to fill the gap
at 42.79 in the near term," said the trader, referring to
Monday's low for the peso. "The positive story in the
Philippines will counter the peso's weakness."
Despite weak April export data, economists still expect
brisk economic growth in the second quarter, helped by strong
domestic consumption.
RUPIAH
The rupiah declined on capital outflows and as importers
chased dollars for payments, traders said.
The rupiah spot indicative prices eased 0.2 percent to 9,825
per dollar, but it traded weaker than those levels, they said.
One trader said there was market talk that the rupiah was
dealt weaker than 10,000 between banks and customers, although
many traders said they offered dollars to their customers below
10,000.
The central bank was spotted selling dollars to support the
rupiah, but traders and analysts said the Indonesian currency
will stay weaker on worries about more selling by foreigners.
"Bank Indonesia is the only dollar provider in the market,"
said a Jakarta-based trader, adding the bourse has "very clear"
liquidity problems.
"Corporate customers seemed to panic too," the trader added.
Rupiah forwards weakened with one-month dollar/rupiah
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) hovering around a
four-year high. The NDFs rose 0.6 percent to 10,365. On Monday,
the NDFs hit 10,405, the highest since June 2009.
Westpac's senior currency strategist Jonathan Cavenagh said
the NDFs are expected to rise to 10,600 in two weeks on risks of
further bond outflows.
"The current account deficit and elevated inflation concerns
paint a more bearish domestic backdrop and suggest a weaker
currency outlook," Cavenagh said. "If investors fear more
currency loses, this makes holding the currency even less
appealing."
The one-month offshore/onshore forward spread widened to 504
basis points, the widest since September 2011, suggesting
further outflows.
RINGGIT
The ringgit declined 0.9 percent to 3.1560 to the dollar,
the softest since July 30, 2012 on weaker local bonds.
The 10-year government bond yields rose to 3.467
percent from 3.440 percent, while the five-year yields
advanced to 3.248 percent from 3.202 percent.
"It is like everyone rushes to exit a subway door," said a
senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur.
WON
The won fell 0.9 percent to 1,138.0 per dollar, its weakest
since April 10 as foreign investors continued to sell domestic
stocks.
Foreigners were net sellers in Seoul's main stock exchange
for a third consecutive session. During those three
days, they dumped a combined net 1.8 trillion won ($1.6
billion), according to Korea Exchange data.
South Korean exporters bought the won for settlements on
dips, but the currency is seen weakening further, probably to
1,145.3, this year's low hit on April 9, traders and analysts
said.
"I expect more decline once exporters' deals are digested,
given global dollar strength and weak stocks," said a foreign
bank trader in Seoul.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0725 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 98.10 98.75 +0.66
Sing dlr 1.2608 1.2584 -0.19
Taiwan dlr 29.931 30.066 +0.45
Korean won 1133.86 1127.30 -0.58
Baht 30.91 30.79 -0.39
Peso 43.24 42.78 -1.06
Rupiah 9825.00 9810.00 -0.15
Rupee 58.77 58.15 -1.05
Ringgit 3.1540 3.1285 -0.81
*Yuan 6.1335 6.1335 -0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 98.10 86.79 -11.53
Sing dlr 1.2608 1.2219 -3.09
Taiwan dlr 29.931 29.136 -2.66
Korean won 1133.86 1070.60 -5.58
Baht 30.91 30.61 -0.97
Peso 43.24 41.05 -5.06
Rupiah 9825.00 9630.00 -1.98
Rupee 58.77 54.99 -6.43
Ringgit 3.1540 3.0580 -3.04
Yuan 6.1335 6.2303 +1.58
* Financial markets in China are closed for a holiday.
($1 = 1127.3750 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL and IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)