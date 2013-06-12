June 12 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0110 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0110 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 96.26 96.04 -0.23 Sing dlr 1.2541 1.2549 +0.06 *Taiwan dlr 30.121 30.160 +0.13 Korean won 1131.40 1134.00 +0.23 Baht 30.93 30.96 +0.10 *Peso 43.20 43.20 +0.00 Rupiah 9820.00 9820.00 +0.00 Rupee 58.39 58.39 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1370 3.1500 +0.41 *Yuan 6.1335 6.1335 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 96.26 86.79 -9.84 Sing dlr 1.2541 1.2219 -2.57 Taiwan dlr 30.121 29.136 -3.27 Korean won 1131.40 1070.60 -5.37 Baht 30.93 30.61 -1.03 Peso 43.20 41.05 -4.98 Rupiah 9820.00 9630.00 -1.93 Rupee 58.39 54.99 -5.82 Ringgit 3.1370 3.0580 -2.52 Yuan 6.1335 6.2303 +1.58 * Financial markets in China, Philippines and Taiwan are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)