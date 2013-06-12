* Indonesia c.bank makes surprise 25 bps hike in FASBI rate * Bank Indonesia: ready to supply dollars to support rupiah * Thai finmin says not worried about fund outflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 12 The Indonesian rupiah stayed weak on Wednesday despite the central bank's surprise increase in its overnight facility rate and its pledge to provide more dollar liquidity, while the Thai baht hit a nine-month low on capital outflows. Bank Indonesia announced late on Tuesday that it was raising the FASBI rate, which it pays commercial banks for deposits, by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent, effective Wednesday. The central bank on Wednesday said it was ready to ensure large supplies of dollars to support a weakening rupiah and to buy government bonds in the secondary market. But the rupiah's spot indicative price fell 0.3 percent to 9,850 per dollar. The currency traded weaker than that level with some dollar bids seen above 10,000 earlier, according to traders. "BI apparently felt that they couldn't wait until tomorrow. They wanted to react before things moved too quickly," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore, referring to the central bank's scheduled policy meeting on Thursday. On Tuesday, the rupiah fell below 10,000 to the dollar for the first time since 2009, as dollar liquidity tightened up on speculation that a tapering of monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve may cause capital flight from emerging Asia. The central bank was also spotted providing dollars for intervention to support the rupiah. Indonesia and India are the most vulnerable among emerging Asian markets to capital outflows, triggered by expectations of higher U.S. interest rates, as these countries run massive current account deficits that are financed primarily by foreign portfolio investments. Notwithstanding a sell-off in the past three weeks, foreigners have not been liquidating Indonesian government bonds too heavily, and they still hold around 34 percent of them, near the record level. Analysts suspect a large part of the pressure on the rupiah is being felt in currency markets as investors hold onto their high-yielding assets but seek some protection against currency volatility. Some analysts said Bank Indonesia's efforts may relieve the rupiah. Reflecting such views, the rupiah forwards recovered earlier losses with one-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards a tad lower in the afternoon after rising. HSBC said the rupiah may find more support if the government finalises a long-awaited reduction in fuel subsidies. The bank said the central bank's decision to raise the FASBI rate "was unexpected, but a step in the right direction." "In the next few days, if there is finally an announcement on fuel subsidy cuts, this could give market sentiment towards IDR assets another shot in the arm," it wrote in a client note. Indonesia has been agonising for months over how to cut fuel price subsidies that are devouring the budget and widening the country's current account deficit. But the reduction is seen accelerating inflation at the same time. An increase in fuel prices is generally expected, but the timing has been uncertain. Still, the rupiah is not free from speculation about the Federal Reserve tapering monetary stimulus. The expectations have supported the U.S. dollar. Gundy Cahyadi of OCBC Bank said that how the rupiah fares will depend on how the dollar broadly performs. "If U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar spikes to 1.28 or something, one will expect to see dollar/rupiah much higher despite the FASBI hike." The city-state's currency barely changed at 1.2552 to the U.S. dollar. BAHT The baht lost 0.7 percent to 31.17 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 11, 2012, pressured by outflows from Thai stocks and bonds. Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said he was not worried about recent capital outflows because they could help balance flows and the Thai baht. Bangkok stocks hit a near five-month low, while bonds lost ground. The 10-year government bond yield jumped to 4.11 percent, its highest since March 2010. The five-year yields rose to 3.37 percent, the highest since October last year. "The equities and bonds sell-off still continues," said a senior Thai bank trader in Bangkok, adding that the baht is weakening to the previous low of 31.25 in the short term. WON The won edged higher on demand from exporters such as shipbuilders for settlements. Earlier, the South Korean currency rose as much as 0.6 percent with Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd announcing it had won a 1.46 trillion won ($1.29 billion) order. The finance ministry also played down market concerns about a potential surge in capital outflows, saying that foreign central banks and institutional investors continued to buy local debt and showed no signs of pulling out. Still, the won gave up most of its initial gains as foreign investors kept selling Seoul shares. Offshore funds also reduced won holdings, traders said. Foreigners were net sellers for a fourth consecutive session in Seoul's main stock market. They dumped a combined net 2.2 trillion won during those four days, according to Korea Exchange Data. "Dollar demand from custodian banks and offshore funds stood out. Investors tried to buy dollar/won whenever it fell," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0720 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 96.74 96.04 -0.72 Sing dlr 1.2539 1.2549 +0.08 *Taiwan dlr 30.121 30.160 +0.13 Korean won 1133.30 1134.00 +0.06 Baht 31.12 30.96 -0.51 *Peso 43.20 43.20 +0.00 Rupiah 9850.00 9820.00 -0.30 Rupee 58.02 58.39 +0.64 Ringgit 3.1355 3.1500 +0.46 *Yuan 6.1335 6.1335 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 96.74 86.79 -10.29 Sing dlr 1.2539 1.2219 -2.55 Taiwan dlr 30.121 29.136 -3.27 Korean won 1133.30 1070.60 -5.53 Baht 31.12 30.61 -1.64 Peso 43.20 41.05 -4.98 Rupiah 9850.00 9630.00 -2.23 Rupee 58.02 54.99 -5.22 Ringgit 3.1355 3.0580 -2.47 Yuan 6.1335 6.2303 +1.58 * Financial markets in China, Philippines and Taiwan were closed for holidays. ($1 = 1133.2500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)