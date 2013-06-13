June 13 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 94.97 95.99 +1.07 Sing dlr 1.2573 1.2564 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.920 30.160 +0.80 Korean won 1134.60 1133.60 -0.09 Baht 31.08 30.94 -0.45 Peso 43.17 43.20 +0.07 Rupiah 9855.00 9855.00 +0.00 Rupee 57.79 57.79 -0.00 Ringgit 3.1455 3.1315 -0.45 Yuan 6.1396 6.1335 -0.10 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 94.97 86.79 -8.61 Sing dlr 1.2573 1.2219 -2.82 Taiwan dlr 29.920 29.136 -2.62 Korean won 1134.60 1070.60 -5.64 Baht 31.08 30.61 -1.51 Peso 43.17 41.05 -4.91 Rupiah 9855.00 9630.00 -2.28 Rupee 57.79 54.99 -4.85 Ringgit 3.1455 3.0580 -2.78 Yuan 6.1396 6.2303 +1.48 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)