* Indonesia c.bank hikes benchmark rate 25 bps to 6 pct
* One-month dollar/rupiah NDFs rebound
* Thai c.bank sold dlrs to support baht last week - gov
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 13 The ailing Indonesian rupiah
recovered some lost ground after the central bank surprisingly
hiked the benchmark rate, while most emerging Asian currencies
slipped on continuing worry about a possible cut in monetary
stimulus.
The Thai baht, however, rebounded as the Bank of
Thailand said it intervened to limit the currency's slide last
week.
The rupiah was as weak as 9,895 to the dollar until the rate
hike, which strengthened it to 9,870. But in spite of the 25
basis point hike to 6.0 percent, the rupiah's spot indicated
price eased 0.2 percent to 9,875 as of 0740 GMT.
Bank Indonesia's surprise hike "was a pleasantly surprise. I
think they want to send a clear message to markets that they
will act on IDR weakness," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia
strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore.
"We are waiting for the Fed on next Thursday. If Bernanke
remains dovish, it can reverse the IDR's depreciation trend,"
Yokota said.
The Federal Reserve is scheduled to open a policy meeting
June 18 and the next day Chairman Ben Bernanke will hold media
briefing, which will take place early Thursday in Asia.
The Indonesian central bank's unexpected move came two days
after it surprisingly hiked its overnight deposit facility rate
(FASBI) by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent to try to bolster the
rupiah.
The central bank said on Wednesday it was ready to ensure
large supplies of dollars and to buy government bonds in the
secondary market.
Still, the rupiah is unlikely to escape from a bearish mood
as investors stay concerned over the Fed tapering monetary
stimulus, traders and analysts said.
One-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards
rebounded after falling on the rate hike.
"The rate hike today may not be able to stem capital outflow
when markets are attempting to achieve a new equilibrium in an
environment of a roll back of monetary policy easing by the
Fed," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest
rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur.
"The usual short-term reprieve - of a day or two - will
allow marginal appreciation of IDR, but does not alter the view
that markets have currently, that is, capital reversal to
economies with stronger growth trajectory and economies with a
clear signal of currency appreciation, which is the U.S. economy
and the U.S. dollar," he said.
Among emerging Asian markets, Indonesia and India are the
most vulnerable to capital outflows due to worries about their
sizable current account deficits.
BAHT
The baht turned higher as the central bank governor said
Bank of Thailand last week sold dollars to support the Thai
currency.
Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said he was not worried
about recent moves in the baht and that the central bank would
ensure stability in the currency.
Earlier on Thursday, the baht fell on capital outflows with
Bangkok stocks hitting a near six-month low.
Foreign investors sold a combined net $1.1 billion of Thai
stocks in the month to June 12.
RINGGIT
The ringgit slid on dollar demand from custodian banks amid
weaker stocks, while domestic importers bought the greenback for
payments.
Hedge funds sold the Malaysian currency, traders said.
But investors hesitated to sell the ringgit more on caution
over possible intervention by the central bank to support the
currency.
On Tuesday, the ringgit hit 3.1570 per dollar, its weakest
since July 30, 2012.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0740 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 94.12 95.99 +1.99
Sing dlr 1.2563 1.2564 +0.01
Taiwan dlr 29.911 30.160 +0.83
Korean won 1134.16 1133.60 -0.05
Baht 30.90 30.94 +0.13
Peso 43.18 43.20 +0.05
Rupiah 9875.00 9855.00 -0.20
Rupee 58.39 57.79 -1.03
Ringgit 3.1440 3.1315 -0.40
Yuan 6.1413 6.1335 -0.13
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 94.12 86.79 -7.79
Sing dlr 1.2563 1.2219 -2.74
Taiwan dlr 29.911 29.136 -2.59
Korean won 1134.16 1070.60 -5.60
Baht 30.90 30.61 -0.94
Peso 43.18 41.05 -4.93
Rupiah 9875.00 9630.00 -2.48
Rupee 58.39 54.99 -5.82
Ringgit 3.1440 3.0580 -2.74
Yuan 6.1413 6.2303 +1.45
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)