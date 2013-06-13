* Indonesia c.bank hikes benchmark rate 25 bps to 6 pct * One-month dollar/rupiah NDFs rebound * Thai c.bank sold dlrs to support baht last week - gov (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 13 The ailing Indonesian rupiah recovered some lost ground after the central bank surprisingly hiked the benchmark rate, while most emerging Asian currencies slipped on continuing worry about a possible cut in monetary stimulus. The Thai baht, however, rebounded as the Bank of Thailand said it intervened to limit the currency's slide last week. The rupiah was as weak as 9,895 to the dollar until the rate hike, which strengthened it to 9,870. But in spite of the 25 basis point hike to 6.0 percent, the rupiah's spot indicated price eased 0.2 percent to 9,875 as of 0740 GMT. Bank Indonesia's surprise hike "was a pleasantly surprise. I think they want to send a clear message to markets that they will act on IDR weakness," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. "We are waiting for the Fed on next Thursday. If Bernanke remains dovish, it can reverse the IDR's depreciation trend," Yokota said. The Federal Reserve is scheduled to open a policy meeting June 18 and the next day Chairman Ben Bernanke will hold media briefing, which will take place early Thursday in Asia. The Indonesian central bank's unexpected move came two days after it surprisingly hiked its overnight deposit facility rate (FASBI) by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent to try to bolster the rupiah. The central bank said on Wednesday it was ready to ensure large supplies of dollars and to buy government bonds in the secondary market. Still, the rupiah is unlikely to escape from a bearish mood as investors stay concerned over the Fed tapering monetary stimulus, traders and analysts said. One-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards rebounded after falling on the rate hike. "The rate hike today may not be able to stem capital outflow when markets are attempting to achieve a new equilibrium in an environment of a roll back of monetary policy easing by the Fed," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. "The usual short-term reprieve - of a day or two - will allow marginal appreciation of IDR, but does not alter the view that markets have currently, that is, capital reversal to economies with stronger growth trajectory and economies with a clear signal of currency appreciation, which is the U.S. economy and the U.S. dollar," he said. Among emerging Asian markets, Indonesia and India are the most vulnerable to capital outflows due to worries about their sizable current account deficits. BAHT The baht turned higher as the central bank governor said Bank of Thailand last week sold dollars to support the Thai currency. Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said he was not worried about recent moves in the baht and that the central bank would ensure stability in the currency. Earlier on Thursday, the baht fell on capital outflows with Bangkok stocks hitting a near six-month low. Foreign investors sold a combined net $1.1 billion of Thai stocks in the month to June 12. RINGGIT The ringgit slid on dollar demand from custodian banks amid weaker stocks, while domestic importers bought the greenback for payments. Hedge funds sold the Malaysian currency, traders said. But investors hesitated to sell the ringgit more on caution over possible intervention by the central bank to support the currency. On Tuesday, the ringgit hit 3.1570 per dollar, its weakest since July 30, 2012. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0740 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 94.12 95.99 +1.99 Sing dlr 1.2563 1.2564 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.911 30.160 +0.83 Korean won 1134.16 1133.60 -0.05 Baht 30.90 30.94 +0.13 Peso 43.18 43.20 +0.05 Rupiah 9875.00 9855.00 -0.20 Rupee 58.39 57.79 -1.03 Ringgit 3.1440 3.1315 -0.40 Yuan 6.1413 6.1335 -0.13 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 94.12 86.79 -7.79 Sing dlr 1.2563 1.2219 -2.74 Taiwan dlr 29.911 29.136 -2.59 Korean won 1134.16 1070.60 -5.60 Baht 30.90 30.61 -0.94 Peso 43.18 41.05 -4.93 Rupiah 9875.00 9630.00 -2.48 Rupee 58.39 54.99 -5.82 Ringgit 3.1440 3.0580 -2.74 Yuan 6.1413 6.2303 +1.45 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)