June 14 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 94.59 95.36 +0.81 Sing dlr 1.2513 1.2500 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.870 30.162 +0.98 Korean won 1127.40 1134.40 +0.62 Baht 30.70 30.73 +0.10 Peso 42.86 43.10 +0.56 Rupiah 9875.00 9880.00 +0.05 Rupee 57.98 57.98 -0.00 Ringgit 3.1270 3.1335 +0.21 Yuan 6.1343 6.1344 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 94.59 86.79 -8.25 Sing dlr 1.2513 1.2219 -2.35 Taiwan dlr 29.870 29.136 -2.46 Korean won 1127.40 1070.60 -5.04 Baht 30.70 30.61 -0.29 Peso 42.86 41.05 -4.22 Rupiah 9875.00 9630.00 -2.48 Rupee 57.98 54.99 -5.16 Ringgit 3.1270 3.0580 -2.21 Yuan 6.1343 6.2303 +1.56 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)