* Taiwan dollar up on foreign financial institutions * Bond inflows lift baht; won gains on exporters * Indonesia says preparing steps to deal with Fed exit * Philippine fin min: volatility not cause for concern (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 14 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday as strong regional shares prompted short-covering, but they were set to see weekly losses on growing worries about capital flight amid expectations the Federal Reserve may reduce monetary stimulus. The Indonesian rupiah gained as the government said the country is preparing measures to cope with the reduction of quantitative easing. The comment from a deputy finance minister came a day after the central bank made a surprising rate cut to support the ailing rupiah. The Taiwan dollar rose on demand from foreign financial institutions, while bond inflows lifted the Thai baht . The Philippine peso advanced after the central bank kept its policy rate and special deposit account rate steady. The South Korean won strengthened on exporters' bids for settlements. Asian stocks rebounded from multi-month lows, tracking strong U.S. equities as better-than-expected U.S. retail sales and a drop in weekly jobless claims signalled resilience in the world's top economy despite fiscal tightening. "There is still some unwinding of long U.S. dollar positions. You can see the stock market heading higher, so there is some bargain hunting which supports Asia FX," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore. Still, emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to extend gains as strong U.S. economic data kept speculation alive that the Fed may taper its bond-buying programme. The potential tightening is seen reducing yield differential between the U.S. and Asia, which will cut inflows to the region, traders and analysts said. The expectations also hurt risk appetite. "If U.S. data keeps coming out good, it is hard for Asian currencies to fight against dollar strength," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore. Investors were definitely wary of the Fed's policy shift, Supaat said. Most emerging Asian currencies have declined so far this week on uncertainties over the Fed's monetary policy. The Philippine peso was the worst performing emerging Asian currency so far this week with a 1.4 percent loss against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Indian rupee followed, declining 1.0 percent. Investors are keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on June 18-19 to see if Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will try and soothe markets. "Next week's Fed meeting will be very interesting, as the degree to which emerging market funds have been liquidated suggests a very notable expectation for a strong indication of a tapering in policy accommodation in the not too distant future," Scotiabank said in a client note. "Should the Fed Chairman not acknowledge with strength such a possibility in upcoming months, Asian currencies could see sharp moves on the covering of previous shorts." RUPIAH The rupiah spot indicative price edged higher to 9,975 per dollar. The rupiah still traded weaker than indicative prices, but dealt levels were stronger than previous sessions, traders said. One-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards fell 0.3 percent to 10,055. That came as the central bank was spotted providing dollars to stem the rupiah's weakness, traders said. "BI will make sure that the rupiah will not weaken too much," said a Jakarta-based trader, referring to Bank Indonesia. Some investors expect the central bank to raise its overnight deposit facility rate (FASBI) by another 75 basis points by the end of the year, the trader said. The central bank on Tuesday made another surprise move by raising the FASBI rate by 25 bps to 4.25 percent to support the rupiah. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as foreign financial institutions bought the currency, tracking a rise in the won. But trading was thin, exaggerating the currency's moves, traders said. Exporters were not active as they preferred to buy the Taiwan dollar around 29.950 to the U.S. dollar, traders said. BAHT The baht advanced on bond inflows and short covering in thin trading, traders said. The 10-year government bond yields slid to 3.68 percent from 3.84 percent. The five-year yields fell to 3.20 percent from 3.30 percent. Thai stocks also rose more than 3 percent, supporting the Thai currency. The baht has risen 0.5 percent this week, bucking the trend in other emerging Asian currencies, as the central bank chief said it sold dollars to support the currency last week. Investors stayed wary of such intervention, but a trader in Bangkok said the baht may weaken again once bond inflows wane. "The BOT clearly stated that they just intervened to smooth the volatility and not target any particular levels," said the Thai bank trader in Bangkok. WON The won gained on short-covering and demand from exporters for settlements. But its upside was capped as South Korean importers bought dollars for payments on dips. Foreign investors continued to sell Seoul shares. Foreigners were net sellers in the main stock market for a sixth straight session, dumping a combined net 3.6 trillion won ($3.2 billion) worth of shares in the period. "The won found support from exporters, but potential dollar demand linked to foreign stock selling locked the currency in a range," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. Long dollar positions were still favoured, given uncertainties over the U.S. monetary policy, the trader said. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso rose as investors cut long positions in the dollar after the central bank on Thursday left the rate on its special deposit account unchanged, defying expectations of some economists. It also kept its benchmark interest rate steady. Investors hesitated to add bullish bets on the peso on worries about capital outflows with sustained expectations of the Fed's policy tightening. Still, some traders expected the peso to strengthen next week, saying investors still hold long dollar positions. "There are still some with a long dollar bias and that is likely the safer position in the long term," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. "But in short term, dollar/peso would adjust lower after the excessive reaction," said the trader, adding the peso may head to 42.00-42.30 per dollar next week. The Philippines' economic fundamentals remain strong so volatility in equities and foreign exchange markets should not be a cause for concern, Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0750 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 95.04 95.36 +0.34 Sing dlr 1.2514 1.2500 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.848 30.162 +1.05 Korean won 1126.40 1134.40 +0.71 Baht 30.48 30.73 +0.82 Peso 42.82 43.10 +0.65 Rupiah 9875.00 9880.00 +0.05 Rupee 57.64 57.98 +0.59 Ringgit 3.1150 3.1335 +0.59 Yuan 6.1318 6.1344 +0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 95.04 86.79 -8.68 Sing dlr 1.2514 1.2219 -2.36 Taiwan dlr 29.848 29.136 -2.39 Korean won 1126.40 1070.60 -4.95 Baht 30.48 30.61 +0.43 Peso 42.82 41.05 -4.13 Rupiah 9875.00 9630.00 -2.48 Rupee 57.64 54.99 -4.60 Ringgit 3.1150 3.0580 -1.83 Yuan 6.1318 6.2303 +1.61 ($1 = 1134.4000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL, Emily Chan in TAIWAN and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)