* Taiwan dollar up on foreign financial institutions
* Bond inflows lift baht; won gains on exporters
* Indonesia says preparing steps to deal with Fed exit
* Philippine fin min: volatility not cause for concern
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 14 Most emerging Asian
currencies rose on Friday as strong regional shares prompted
short-covering, but they were set to see weekly losses on
growing worries about capital flight amid expectations the
Federal Reserve may reduce monetary stimulus.
The Indonesian rupiah gained as the government said
the country is preparing measures to cope with the reduction of
quantitative easing. The comment from a deputy
finance minister came a day after the central bank made a
surprising rate cut to support the ailing rupiah.
The Taiwan dollar rose on demand from foreign
financial institutions, while bond inflows lifted the Thai baht
.
The Philippine peso advanced after the central
bank kept its policy rate and special deposit account rate
steady. The South Korean won strengthened on
exporters' bids for settlements.
Asian stocks rebounded from multi-month lows, tracking
strong U.S. equities as better-than-expected U.S. retail sales
and a drop in weekly jobless claims signalled resilience in the
world's top economy despite fiscal tightening.
"There is still some unwinding of long U.S. dollar
positions. You can see the stock market heading higher, so there
is some bargain hunting which supports Asia FX," said BNP
Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore.
Still, emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to extend
gains as strong U.S. economic data kept speculation alive that
the Fed may taper its bond-buying programme.
The potential tightening is seen reducing yield differential
between the U.S. and Asia, which will cut inflows to the region,
traders and analysts said. The expectations also hurt risk
appetite.
"If U.S. data keeps coming out good, it is hard for Asian
currencies to fight against dollar strength," said Saktiandi
Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore.
Investors were definitely wary of the Fed's policy shift,
Supaat said.
Most emerging Asian currencies have declined so far this
week on uncertainties over the Fed's monetary policy.
The Philippine peso was the worst performing emerging Asian
currency so far this week with a 1.4 percent loss against the
dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Indian rupee
followed, declining 1.0 percent.
Investors are keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve's policy
meeting on June 18-19 to see if Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will
try and soothe markets.
"Next week's Fed meeting will be very interesting, as the
degree to which emerging market funds have been liquidated
suggests a very notable expectation for a strong indication of a
tapering in policy accommodation in the not too distant future,"
Scotiabank said in a client note.
"Should the Fed Chairman not acknowledge with strength such
a possibility in upcoming months, Asian currencies could see
sharp moves on the covering of previous shorts."
RUPIAH
The rupiah spot indicative price edged higher to 9,975 per
dollar. The rupiah still traded weaker than indicative prices,
but dealt levels were stronger than previous sessions, traders
said.
One-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards
fell 0.3 percent to 10,055.
That came as the central bank was spotted providing dollars
to stem the rupiah's weakness, traders said.
"BI will make sure that the rupiah will not weaken too
much," said a Jakarta-based trader, referring to Bank Indonesia.
Some investors expect the central bank to raise its
overnight deposit facility rate (FASBI) by another 75 basis
points by the end of the year, the trader said.
The central bank on Tuesday made another surprise move by
raising the FASBI rate by 25 bps to 4.25 percent to support the
rupiah.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose as foreign financial institutions
bought the currency, tracking a rise in the won.
But trading was thin, exaggerating the currency's moves,
traders said.
Exporters were not active as they preferred to buy the
Taiwan dollar around 29.950 to the U.S. dollar, traders said.
BAHT
The baht advanced on bond inflows and short covering in thin
trading, traders said.
The 10-year government bond yields slid to 3.68
percent from 3.84 percent. The five-year yields fell
to 3.20 percent from 3.30 percent.
Thai stocks also rose more than 3 percent,
supporting the Thai currency.
The baht has risen 0.5 percent this week, bucking the trend
in other emerging Asian currencies, as the central bank chief
said it sold dollars to support the currency last week.
Investors stayed wary of such intervention, but a trader in
Bangkok said the baht may weaken again once bond inflows wane.
"The BOT clearly stated that they just intervened to smooth
the volatility and not target any particular levels," said the
Thai bank trader in Bangkok.
WON
The won gained on short-covering and demand from exporters
for settlements.
But its upside was capped as South Korean importers bought
dollars for payments on dips. Foreign investors continued to
sell Seoul shares.
Foreigners were net sellers in the main stock market
for a sixth straight session, dumping a combined net 3.6
trillion won ($3.2 billion) worth of shares in the period.
"The won found support from exporters, but potential dollar
demand linked to foreign stock selling locked the currency in a
range," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul.
Long dollar positions were still favoured, given
uncertainties over the U.S. monetary policy, the trader said.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso rose as investors cut long positions in the dollar
after the central bank on Thursday left the rate on its special
deposit account unchanged, defying expectations of some
economists. It also kept its benchmark interest rate steady.
Investors hesitated to add bullish bets on the peso on
worries about capital outflows with sustained expectations of
the Fed's policy tightening.
Still, some traders expected the peso to strengthen next
week, saying investors still hold long dollar positions.
"There are still some with a long dollar bias and that is
likely the safer position in the long term," said a senior
Philippine bank trader in Manila.
"But in short term, dollar/peso would adjust lower after the
excessive reaction," said the trader, adding the peso may head
to 42.00-42.30 per dollar next week.
The Philippines' economic fundamentals remain strong so
volatility in equities and foreign exchange markets should not
be a cause for concern, Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0750 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 95.04 95.36 +0.34
Sing dlr 1.2514 1.2500 -0.11
Taiwan dlr 29.848 30.162 +1.05
Korean won 1126.40 1134.40 +0.71
Baht 30.48 30.73 +0.82
Peso 42.82 43.10 +0.65
Rupiah 9875.00 9880.00 +0.05
Rupee 57.64 57.98 +0.59
Ringgit 3.1150 3.1335 +0.59
Yuan 6.1318 6.1344 +0.04
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 95.04 86.79 -8.68
Sing dlr 1.2514 1.2219 -2.36
Taiwan dlr 29.848 29.136 -2.39
Korean won 1126.40 1070.60 -4.95
Baht 30.48 30.61 +0.43
Peso 42.82 41.05 -4.13
Rupiah 9875.00 9630.00 -2.48
Rupee 57.64 54.99 -4.60
Ringgit 3.1150 3.0580 -1.83
Yuan 6.1318 6.2303 +1.61
($1 = 1134.4000 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL, Emily Chan in
TAIWAN and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)