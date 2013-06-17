* Indonesian parliament meets on fuel subsidy cuts * Ringgit lower as real money funds, speculators sell * Singapore dollar turns weaker on disappointing exports * Baht down on profit-taking (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 17 Most emerging Asian currencies extended declines on Monday due to sustained worries about capital outflows as investors looked for clues on when and how the Federal Reserve will taper its monetary stimulus. The Indonesian rupiah barely changed as lawmakers met for long-awaited cuts in fuel subsidies that has dragged on the currency. The ringgit declined on selling of real money funds, while The Thai baht slid on profit-taking. The Singapore dollar turned lower after weaker-than-expected May exports data. Global financial markets are awaiting Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments after the U.S. central bank policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. Speculation that the Fed may scale back its bond-buying programme soon has roiled markets. "Sentiment on Asian currencies is unlikely to improve. Some funds seem to have already left," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Investors will not change expectation of the Fed tapering, even though some hope that the Fed may soothe markets, saying it would maintain quantitative easing for the time being," Park said. Adding to pressure on regional currencies, investors are not expected to conduct yen carry trades due to disappointment over Japan's recent policy decision. Such carry trades involve borrowing a cheaper yen to buy higher-yielding assets. Most emerging Asian currencies fell last week on concerns that a potential shift in the Fed's monetary stimulus may reduce global liquidity and inflows to the region amid a slowdown in Chinese growth. RUPIAH The rupiah was almost stable as parliament could pass measures paving the way for a 33 percent rise in Indonesia's fuel prices to reduce a government subsidy bill. If passed, the measures could provide some relief to the ailing rupiah after the central bank scrambled last week to prop up the currency with rate hikes as it was caught in an emerging market sell-off. "Passage of the revised state budget today leading to fuel subsidy cuts should, however, weigh on the pair," Maybank said in a client note, referring to dollar/rupiah. The rupiah is seen excessively sold with the 14-day dollar/rupiah relative strength index above the 70 threshold. A reading above the threshold indicates the pair is overbought. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as real money funds and short-term speculators sold the Malaysian currency. The ringgit may weaken further, probably to 3.1500 per dollar before the Fed's policy meeting this week. BAHT The baht slid as investors took profits from the best performing emerging Asian currency last week. Local stocks and bonds also fell. Bangkok shares lost 0.3 percent. The 10-year government bond yield rose 16 basis points to 3.75 percent and the five-year yield was 1 basis point higher at 3.21 percent. Last week, the baht rose 0.2 percent against the dollar while most other emerging Asian currencies slid, according to Thomson Reuters data. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar turned softer after data showed non-oil domestic exports in May fell 4.6 percent from a year earlier, missing a forecast of a 1.0 percent decline in a Reuters poll. The data weighed on the Singapore dollar, which started the day firmer at 1.2510 per U.S. dollar. The Singapore dollar extended declines on the yen's weakness. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0650 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 95.00 94.23 -0.81 Sing dlr 1.2540 1.2520 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.855 29.970 +0.39 Korean won 1126.34 1126.50 +0.01 Baht 30.67 30.55 -0.39 Peso 42.93 42.81 -0.27 Rupiah 9880.00 9870.00 -0.10 Rupee 57.66 57.52 -0.24 Ringgit 3.1330 3.1145 -0.59 Yuan 6.1246 6.1308 +0.10 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 95.00 86.79 -8.64 Sing dlr 1.2540 1.2219 -2.56 Taiwan dlr 29.855 29.136 -2.41 Korean won 1126.34 1070.60 -4.95 Baht 30.67 30.61 -0.20 Peso 42.93 41.05 -4.37 Rupiah 9880.00 9630.00 -2.53 Rupee 57.66 54.99 -4.62 Ringgit 3.1330 3.0580 -2.39 Yuan 6.1246 6.2303 +1.73 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)