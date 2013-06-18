BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
June 18 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 94.84 94.48 -0.38 Sing dlr 1.2577 1.2544 -0.26 Taiwan dlr 29.877 29.972 +0.32 Korean won 1129.10 1126.20 -0.26 Baht 30.75 30.64 -0.36 Peso 43.04 42.88 -0.38 Rupiah 9885.00 9885.00 0.00 Rupee 57.87 57.87 0.00 Ringgit 3.1500 3.1330 -0.54 Yuan 6.1293 6.1250 -0.07 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 94.84 86.79 -8.49 Sing dlr 1.2577 1.2219 -2.85 Taiwan dlr 29.877 29.136 -2.48 Korean won 1129.10 1070.60 -5.18 Baht 30.75 30.61 -0.46 Peso 43.04 41.05 -4.62 Rupiah 9885.00 9630.00 -2.58 Rupee 57.87 54.99 -4.98 Ringgit 3.1500 3.0580 -2.92 Yuan 6.1293 6.2303 +1.65 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)
