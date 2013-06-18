* Concern on inflation spike on fuel price hike hurts rupiah
* Ringgit hits 11-month low on weaker bonds
* Philippine peso, Sing dlr fall on U.S. dlr short-covering
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 18 Emerging Asian currencies
fell on Tuesday with investors anxious about capital outflows
if the Federal Reserve cuts its stimulus, while fear of
accelerating inflation due to a planned fuel hike contributed to
a slide by the Indonesian rupiah.
The rupiah fell even though the country's
parliament took a big step that should help stabilise the
currency by agreeing to a revised 2013 budget to raise gasoline
and diesel prices after a long delay.
The Malaysian ringgit hit a near 11-month low on
weaker bonds amid foreign selling. The Philippine peso
and the Singapore dollar fell as investors
covered short positions in the U.S. dollar.
Emerging Asian currencies are expected to depreciate further
if the Fed hints at withdrawing monetary easing after a two-day
policy meeting that starts later on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, emerging Asian currencies were weak even though
the dollar was limp in Asia.
"Unwinding aside, this may be symptomatic of a global market
attempting to internalize the potential end of the easy-money
era, especially with global growth still looking fragile,"
Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist for OCBC Bank, wrote
in a client note.
Regional currencies were already under pressure from
expectations of the Fed reduction in its bond-buying programme,
doubt on the effectiveness of Japan's reflationary policy.
Investors had bought higher-yielding assets in emerging Asia
with easy money printed by major central banks including the
Fed. A policy shift by it could reduce global liquidity and
inflows to the region, traders and analysts said.
RUPIAH
The rupiah's spot indicative prices lost as much as 0.7
percent to 9,955 per dollar. Later, the currency recovered some
of the slide as the central bank was spotted providing dollar
liquidity, traders said.
Indonesia will hike petrol prices once the government has
finalised the process to compensate poor families for the rise
in fuel costs, the finance minister said.
While reduced fuel subsidies will cut Indonesia's worrying
current account and budget deficits, the parliament's support of
the move did not provide the rupiah any immediate support.
"It creates more two-way price actions in dollar/rupiah, but
it isn't a game changer," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX
strategist at Westpac in Singapore, adding the fuel price hike
will add to inflation expectations.
RINGGIT
The ringgit declined 0.8 percent to 3.1580 per dollar, the
weakest since July 30 last year.
Malaysian bonds slid with the 10-year government bond yields
and the three-year yields higher.
The Malaysian currency is likely to stay weaker, traders and
analysts said.
"We are likely to continue to see selling pressure in MYR,
and see it underperforming its Asian counterparts," Sacha
Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank, said in a
client note.
"The degree of pressure on its capital account is unlikely
to ease over the coming months regardless of whether the Fed
suggests tapering at the meeting this week or not," he said.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso fell as much as 0.8 percent to 43.22 per dollar.
The Philippine currency is expected to weaken further if the
Fed suggests it will trim asset purchases.
Still, some traders said the peso has priced in such
expectations to some degree with investors appearing to hold
long dollar positions.
"My original view was that the 43.32 is dollar/peso's high
for the year already, but it is very tough to call with the
FOMC," said a foreign bank trader in Manila, referring to the
Federal Open Market Committee.
"If they fail to put a definite date on tapering, which is
my preferred scenario, we will see lower dollar, and dollar/peso
will look to fill the gaps on the downside," the trader said.
In that case, the peso may strengthen to 42.26 per dollar,
he added.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar eased as short-term investors and hedge
funds covered short positions in the U.S. dollar.
The city-state currency came under further pressure from a
weaker yuan-fixing, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0813 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 95.21 94.48 -0.77
Sing dlr 1.2590 1.2544 -0.37
Taiwan dlr 29.980 29.972 -0.03
Korean won 1130.62 1126.20 -0.39
Baht 30.71 30.64 -0.23
Peso 43.13 42.88 -0.58
Rupiah 9925.00 9885.00 -0.40
Rupee 58.47 57.87 -1.03
Ringgit 3.1530 3.1330 -0.63
Yuan 6.1276 6.1250 -0.04
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 95.21 86.79 -8.84
Sing dlr 1.2590 1.2219 -2.95
Taiwan dlr 29.980 29.136 -2.82
Korean won 1130.62 1070.60 -5.31
Baht 30.71 30.61 -0.33
Peso 43.13 41.05 -4.81
Rupiah 9925.00 9630.00 -2.97
Rupee 58.47 54.99 -5.95
Ringgit 3.1530 3.0580 -3.01
Yuan 6.1276 6.2303 +1.68
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)