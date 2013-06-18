* Concern on inflation spike on fuel price hike hurts rupiah * Ringgit hits 11-month low on weaker bonds * Philippine peso, Sing dlr fall on U.S. dlr short-covering (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 18 Emerging Asian currencies fell on Tuesday with investors anxious about capital outflows if the Federal Reserve cuts its stimulus, while fear of accelerating inflation due to a planned fuel hike contributed to a slide by the Indonesian rupiah. The rupiah fell even though the country's parliament took a big step that should help stabilise the currency by agreeing to a revised 2013 budget to raise gasoline and diesel prices after a long delay. The Malaysian ringgit hit a near 11-month low on weaker bonds amid foreign selling. The Philippine peso and the Singapore dollar fell as investors covered short positions in the U.S. dollar. Emerging Asian currencies are expected to depreciate further if the Fed hints at withdrawing monetary easing after a two-day policy meeting that starts later on Tuesday. On Tuesday, emerging Asian currencies were weak even though the dollar was limp in Asia. "Unwinding aside, this may be symptomatic of a global market attempting to internalize the potential end of the easy-money era, especially with global growth still looking fragile," Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist for OCBC Bank, wrote in a client note. Regional currencies were already under pressure from expectations of the Fed reduction in its bond-buying programme, doubt on the effectiveness of Japan's reflationary policy. Investors had bought higher-yielding assets in emerging Asia with easy money printed by major central banks including the Fed. A policy shift by it could reduce global liquidity and inflows to the region, traders and analysts said. RUPIAH The rupiah's spot indicative prices lost as much as 0.7 percent to 9,955 per dollar. Later, the currency recovered some of the slide as the central bank was spotted providing dollar liquidity, traders said. Indonesia will hike petrol prices once the government has finalised the process to compensate poor families for the rise in fuel costs, the finance minister said. While reduced fuel subsidies will cut Indonesia's worrying current account and budget deficits, the parliament's support of the move did not provide the rupiah any immediate support. "It creates more two-way price actions in dollar/rupiah, but it isn't a game changer," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore, adding the fuel price hike will add to inflation expectations. RINGGIT The ringgit declined 0.8 percent to 3.1580 per dollar, the weakest since July 30 last year. Malaysian bonds slid with the 10-year government bond yields and the three-year yields higher. The Malaysian currency is likely to stay weaker, traders and analysts said. "We are likely to continue to see selling pressure in MYR, and see it underperforming its Asian counterparts," Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank, said in a client note. "The degree of pressure on its capital account is unlikely to ease over the coming months regardless of whether the Fed suggests tapering at the meeting this week or not," he said. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso fell as much as 0.8 percent to 43.22 per dollar. The Philippine currency is expected to weaken further if the Fed suggests it will trim asset purchases. Still, some traders said the peso has priced in such expectations to some degree with investors appearing to hold long dollar positions. "My original view was that the 43.32 is dollar/peso's high for the year already, but it is very tough to call with the FOMC," said a foreign bank trader in Manila, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee. "If they fail to put a definite date on tapering, which is my preferred scenario, we will see lower dollar, and dollar/peso will look to fill the gaps on the downside," the trader said. In that case, the peso may strengthen to 42.26 per dollar, he added. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar eased as short-term investors and hedge funds covered short positions in the U.S. dollar. The city-state currency came under further pressure from a weaker yuan-fixing, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0813 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 95.21 94.48 -0.77 Sing dlr 1.2590 1.2544 -0.37 Taiwan dlr 29.980 29.972 -0.03 Korean won 1130.62 1126.20 -0.39 Baht 30.71 30.64 -0.23 Peso 43.13 42.88 -0.58 Rupiah 9925.00 9885.00 -0.40 Rupee 58.47 57.87 -1.03 Ringgit 3.1530 3.1330 -0.63 Yuan 6.1276 6.1250 -0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 95.21 86.79 -8.84 Sing dlr 1.2590 1.2219 -2.95 Taiwan dlr 29.980 29.136 -2.82 Korean won 1130.62 1070.60 -5.31 Baht 30.71 30.61 -0.33 Peso 43.13 41.05 -4.81 Rupiah 9925.00 9630.00 -2.97 Rupee 58.47 54.99 -5.95 Ringgit 3.1530 3.0580 -3.01 Yuan 6.1276 6.2303 +1.68 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)