* Stop-loss dollar selling lifts baht * Taiwan dollar up on NDFs, rebound in won * Philippine peso, ringgit down; downside limited (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 19 Most emerging Asian currencies turned higher on Wednesday as investors covered short positions after recent declines were considered excessive, and ahead of further clarity on the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy. The Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso slid to their weakest in about a year, but they recouped some of their earlier losses as investors cut long positions in the dollar against them. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's possible suggestion to wind down quantitative easing is seen putting pressure on emerging Asian currencies, analysts and traders said. The Fed will likely announce that the central bank will continue to buy bonds at a monthly pace of $85 billion, while keeping their options open to scale back the programme later this year if the U.S. labour market continues to improve. Bernanke will hold a press conference after the Fed's two-day meeting concludes. "Given the recent heavy capital outflows, Asian currencies have pretty much priced in the possibility of a Fed exit," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul. "Those currencies are unlikely to fall further unless Bernanke takes a tougher stance, signalling reductions in asset purchases," Jeong added. Most regional units have depreciated since Bernanke said on May 22 that a decision to scale back the Fed monetary stimulus could be taken at one of the central bank's "next few meetings" if the economy looked set to maintain upward momentum. The Indian rupee has lost 5.5 percent against the dollar since that day, compared with its total slide of 6.4 percent so far this year, Thomson Reuters data showed. The Philippine peso has declined 4.8 percent and the ringgit has fallen 4.3 percent. Some regional currencies were seen to be technically very oversold. BAHT The Thai baht turned higher on stop-loss dollar selling, traders said. But trading was thin and volatile, exaggerating the currency's movements, they added. Investors cut long dollar positions, given uncertainty over Bernanke's comments, a senior Thai bank trader in Bangkok said. "People just tried to keep positions as close to zero as possible," said the trader. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained as U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar non-deliverable forwards fell on selling of some local insurers, traders said. The island's currency found more support from a rebound in the South Korean won. The won gained on demand from South Korean exporters and offshore funds. RINGGIT The ringgit lost up to 0.4 percent to stand at 3.1665 per dollar, the weakest since July 26, 2012, as offshore funds sold the currency and on dollar demand from custodian banks. Malaysian exporters took the slide as a chance to buy the ringgit on dips for settlements, limiting its downside, traders said. The Malaysian currency is technically seen oversold with the 14-day dollar/ringgit relative strength index (RSI) at 71.1, higher than the 70 threshold. A reading above 70 indicates the pair is excessively bought. Still, investors hesitated to add bullish positions in the ringgit amid sustained worries about capital outflows in case the Fed tapers stimulus. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso fell 0.5 percent to 43.33 to the greenback, the weakest since June 6, 2012 with Philippine bonds softer. But the Philippine currency recovered initial slides on short-covering. Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima also said volatility in the foreign exchange market is a bigger concern than a sharp slide in the stock market. A senior Philippine bank trader in Manila said the peso may weaken further if Bernanke suggests tapering, but the currency appeared to have priced in such possibilities. "These levels don't really make much sense. I would rather look to sell dollar/peso on rallies," he said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 94.99 95.38 +0.41 Sing dlr 1.2581 1.2623 +0.33 Taiwan dlr 29.949 30.002 +0.18 Korean won 1129.85 1131.10 +0.11 Baht 30.71 30.82 +0.36 Peso 43.23 43.13 -0.24 Rupiah 9905.00 9900.00 -0.05 Rupee 58.74 58.77 +0.05 Ringgit 3.1570 3.1535 -0.11 Yuan 6.1261 6.1285 +0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 94.99 86.79 -8.63 Sing dlr 1.2581 1.2219 -2.88 Taiwan dlr 29.949 29.136 -2.71 Korean won 1129.85 1070.60 -5.24 Baht 30.71 30.61 -0.33 Peso 43.23 41.05 -5.04 Rupiah 9905.00 9630.00 -2.78 Rupee 58.74 54.99 -6.38 Ringgit 3.1570 3.0580 -3.14 Yuan 6.1261 6.2303 +1.70 (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI and IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)