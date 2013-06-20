June 20 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 96.50 96.37 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.2679 1.2686 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.936 29.960 +0.08 Korean won 1143.50 1130.80 -1.11 Baht 31.03 30.69 -1.16 Peso 43.59 43.23 -0.81 Rupiah 9920.00 9905.00 -0.15 Rupee 58.71 58.71 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1950 3.1515 -1.36 Yuan 6.1310 6.1269 -0.07 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 96.50 86.79 -10.06 Sing dlr 1.2679 1.2219 -3.63 Taiwan dlr 29.936 29.136 -2.67 Korean won 1143.50 1070.60 -6.38 Baht 31.03 30.61 -1.35 Peso 43.59 41.05 -5.82 Rupiah 9920.00 9630.00 -2.92 Rupee 58.71 54.99 -6.34 Ringgit 3.1950 3.0580 -4.29 Yuan 6.1310 6.2303 +1.62 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)