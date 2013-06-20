June 20 The following table shows the position
of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0135 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 96.50 96.37 -0.14
Sing dlr 1.2679 1.2686 +0.06
Taiwan dlr 29.936 29.960 +0.08
Korean won 1143.50 1130.80 -1.11
Baht 31.03 30.69 -1.16
Peso 43.59 43.23 -0.81
Rupiah 9920.00 9905.00 -0.15
Rupee 58.71 58.71 +0.00
Ringgit 3.1950 3.1515 -1.36
Yuan 6.1310 6.1269 -0.07
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 96.50 86.79 -10.06
Sing dlr 1.2679 1.2219 -3.63
Taiwan dlr 29.936 29.136 -2.67
Korean won 1143.50 1070.60 -6.38
Baht 31.03 30.61 -1.35
Peso 43.59 41.05 -5.82
Rupiah 9920.00 9630.00 -2.92
Rupee 58.71 54.99 -6.34
Ringgit 3.1950 3.0580 -4.29
Yuan 6.1310 6.2303 +1.62
