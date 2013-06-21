June 21 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.18 97.38 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.2738 1.2745 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.044 30.160 +0.39 Korean won 1155.30 1145.70 -0.83 Baht 31.18 31.13 -0.16 Peso 44.00 43.80 -0.45 Rupiah 9925.00 9920.00 -0.05 Rupee 59.57 59.57 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2050 3.2015 -0.11 Yuan 6.1307 6.1282 -0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.18 86.79 -10.69 Sing dlr 1.2738 1.2219 -4.07 Taiwan dlr 30.044 29.136 -3.02 Korean won 1155.30 1070.60 -7.33 Baht 31.18 30.61 -1.83 Peso 44.00 41.05 -6.70 Rupiah 9925.00 9630.00 -2.97 Rupee 59.57 54.99 -7.69 Ringgit 3.2050 3.0580 -4.59 Yuan 6.1307 6.2303 +1.62 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)