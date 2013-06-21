* Ringgit, Philippine peso to see worst week since 2010 * Won suffers worst week since Sept 2011 * Some c.banks intervene to support currencies - traders (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 21 The South Korean won led declines among emerging Asian currencies on Friday, with some regional units poised for their worst weekly losses in years as a prospective cut in Federal Reserve easy money spurred worries about capital outflows. The won hit a one-year low on continuous foreign stock selling while the Malaysia ringgit touched its weakest in nearly two years on falls in stocks and bonds. The Philippine peso fell to its weakest in one and a half years before rebounding on apparent intervention and corporate demand, traders said. A sell-off in emerging Asian assets intensified after Federal Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled on Wednesday a possible end to the central bank's asset buying programme by the middle of 2014. That boosted worries that higher U.S. interest rates could prompt a mass migration out of emerging markets. "Asian currencies will be held hostage to the broad dollar strength and caution toward emerging markets," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist for OCBC Bank in Singapore. "In a nutshell, it's a backwash from the post Lehman fervour towards emerging markets amidst a zero interest environment. So, global markets would have to undergo a period of re-pricing in the near term," said Ng, referring to policy easing by global central banks in the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers' collapse. Most emerging Asian currencies were set to suffer weekly losses. The ringgit has lost 2.8 percent against the dollar so far this week, which would be the largest weekly slide since May 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Indian rupee has declined 2.8 percent. If the rupee maintains the loss, that would be its largest weekly depreciation since June 2012. The peso has fallen 2.1 percent, which would be the biggest weekly loss since November 2010. The won declined 2.4 percent, its largest weekly loss since September 2011. Short positions in the Indonesian rupiah, the Philippine peso and the ringgit hit their largest levels in more than four years, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. "Further position lightening up would occur in all three asset classes of emerging Asia, with the rout in emerging Asia debt markets taking the lead and accompanied by softness in Asian currency units," said CIMB Investment Bank in a client note, referring to regional debt, equities and currencies. But most Asian foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening to limit currency depreciation, traders said. Earlier, the South Korean finance minister said local markets would likely see increased volatility over the debate on the shift in U.S. monetary policy and promised to take swift action if needed to stabilise markets. On Thursday, the Philippine central bank said it would maintain its presence in the currency market, while the Thai finance minister said he asked the Bank of Thailand to use foreign exchange reserves to make the baht less volatile. WON The won fell as much as 1.2 percent to 1,159.4 per dollar, the weakest since June 26, 2012, as foreign investors extended a selling spree in the Seoul stock market. Offshore funds also reduced won holdings. Foreigners sold a net 776.4 billion Korean won ($677.7 million) worth of stocks in the main exchange, selling stocks for the 11th consecutive session. During the period, they dumped a combined net 5.2 trillion won, according to the Korea Exchange data. But the South Korean currency recovered some earlier losses with the authorities spotted buying the won to limit its downside, traders said. Local exporters also bought the won for month-end settlements. "The won is on a falling trend. But intervention holds the key on how much and how quickly the won would decline," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. RINGGIT The ringgit fell 0.4 percent to 3.2130 per dollar, the weakest since Oct. 4, 2011, as offshore funds kept buying the dollar. Malaysian stocks fell, while government bond yields rose. "Bernanke has changed the game," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, adding he would buy dollars on dips. The trader said the ringgit may weaken to 3.2600 per dollar. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso turned higher as central bank intervention and corporate demand caused investors to cover short positions, traders said. Earlier, the Philippine currency lost up to 0.8 percent to 44.17 against the greenback, the weakest since Jan. 9, 2012 on weaker Philippine stocks and bonds. "The market was caught long dollars without any fresh reasons to add onto positions," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. "Onshore corporate accounts were happy to sell dollars at these levels." The peso may gain a bit further as some investors considered its recent slide to be excessive, but its falling trend stays intact, traders said. "We might see some relief rally as dollar strength is a bit overdone for now. But I am not discounting the dollar's move higher," said a foreign bank trader. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0705 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.72 97.38 -0.35 Sing dlr 1.2726 1.2745 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.053 30.160 +0.36 Korean won 1154.55 1145.70 -0.77 Baht 31.15 31.13 -0.06 Peso 43.75 43.80 +0.11 Rupiah 9935.00 9920.00 -0.15 Rupee 59.16 59.57 +0.69 Ringgit 3.2035 3.2015 -0.06 Yuan 6.1316 6.1282 -0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.72 86.79 -11.19 Sing dlr 1.2726 1.2219 -3.98 Taiwan dlr 30.053 29.136 -3.05 Korean won 1154.55 1070.60 -7.27 Baht 31.15 30.61 -1.73 Peso 43.75 41.05 -6.17 Rupiah 9935.00 9630.00 -3.07 Rupee 59.16 54.99 -7.05 Ringgit 3.2035 3.0580 -4.54 Yuan 6.1316 6.2303 +1.61 ($1 = 1145.7000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)