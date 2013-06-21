* Ringgit, Philippine peso to see worst week since 2010
* Won suffers worst week since Sept 2011
* Some c.banks intervene to support currencies - traders
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 21 The South Korean won led
declines among emerging Asian currencies on Friday, with some
regional units poised for their worst weekly losses in years as
a prospective cut in Federal Reserve easy money spurred worries
about capital outflows.
The won hit a one-year low on continuous foreign
stock selling while the Malaysia ringgit touched its
weakest in nearly two years on falls in stocks and bonds.
The Philippine peso fell to its weakest in one
and a half years before rebounding on apparent intervention and
corporate demand, traders said.
A sell-off in emerging Asian assets intensified after
Federal Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled on Wednesday a possible
end to the central bank's asset buying programme by the middle
of 2014.
That boosted worries that higher U.S. interest rates could
prompt a mass migration out of emerging markets.
"Asian currencies will be held hostage to the broad dollar
strength and caution toward emerging markets," said Emmanuel Ng,
a foreign exchange strategist for OCBC Bank in Singapore.
"In a nutshell, it's a backwash from the post Lehman fervour
towards emerging markets amidst a zero interest environment. So,
global markets would have to undergo a period of re-pricing in
the near term," said Ng, referring to policy easing by global
central banks in the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers' collapse.
Most emerging Asian currencies were set to suffer weekly
losses.
The ringgit has lost 2.8 percent against the dollar so far
this week, which would be the largest weekly slide since May
2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Indian rupee has declined 2.8 percent. If the
rupee maintains the loss, that would be its largest weekly
depreciation since June 2012.
The peso has fallen 2.1 percent, which would be the biggest
weekly loss since November 2010. The won declined 2.4 percent,
its largest weekly loss since September 2011.
Short positions in the Indonesian rupiah, the
Philippine peso and the ringgit hit their largest levels in more
than four years, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
"Further position lightening up would occur in all three
asset classes of emerging Asia, with the rout in emerging Asia
debt markets taking the lead and accompanied by softness in
Asian currency units," said CIMB Investment Bank in a client
note, referring to regional debt, equities and currencies.
But most Asian foreign exchange authorities were spotted
intervening to limit currency depreciation, traders said.
Earlier, the South Korean finance minister said local
markets would likely see increased volatility over the debate on
the shift in U.S. monetary policy and promised to take swift
action if needed to stabilise markets.
On Thursday, the Philippine central bank said it would
maintain its presence in the currency market, while the Thai
finance minister said he asked the Bank of Thailand to use
foreign exchange reserves to make the baht less volatile.
WON
The won fell as much as 1.2 percent to 1,159.4 per dollar,
the weakest since June 26, 2012, as foreign investors extended a
selling spree in the Seoul stock market. Offshore funds also
reduced won holdings.
Foreigners sold a net 776.4 billion Korean won ($677.7
million) worth of stocks in the main exchange, selling
stocks for the 11th consecutive session. During the period, they
dumped a combined net 5.2 trillion won, according to the Korea
Exchange data.
But the South Korean currency recovered some earlier losses
with the authorities spotted buying the won to limit its
downside, traders said.
Local exporters also bought the won for month-end
settlements.
"The won is on a falling trend. But intervention holds the
key on how much and how quickly the won would decline," said a
senior foreign bank trader in Seoul.
RINGGIT
The ringgit fell 0.4 percent to 3.2130 per dollar, the
weakest since Oct. 4, 2011, as offshore funds kept buying the
dollar.
Malaysian stocks fell, while government bond yields
rose.
"Bernanke has changed the game," said a senior Malaysian
bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, adding he would buy dollars on
dips.
The trader said the ringgit may weaken to 3.2600 per dollar.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso turned higher as central bank intervention and
corporate demand caused investors to cover short positions,
traders said.
Earlier, the Philippine currency lost up to 0.8 percent to
44.17 against the greenback, the weakest since Jan. 9, 2012 on
weaker Philippine stocks and bonds.
"The market was caught long dollars without any fresh
reasons to add onto positions," said a senior Philippine bank
trader in Manila. "Onshore corporate accounts were happy to sell
dollars at these levels."
The peso may gain a bit further as some investors considered
its recent slide to be excessive, but its falling trend stays
intact, traders said.
"We might see some relief rally as dollar strength is a bit
overdone for now. But I am not discounting the dollar's move
higher," said a foreign bank trader.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0705 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 97.72 97.38 -0.35
Sing dlr 1.2726 1.2745 +0.15
Taiwan dlr 30.053 30.160 +0.36
Korean won 1154.55 1145.70 -0.77
Baht 31.15 31.13 -0.06
Peso 43.75 43.80 +0.11
Rupiah 9935.00 9920.00 -0.15
Rupee 59.16 59.57 +0.69
Ringgit 3.2035 3.2015 -0.06
Yuan 6.1316 6.1282 -0.06
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 97.72 86.79 -11.19
Sing dlr 1.2726 1.2219 -3.98
Taiwan dlr 30.053 29.136 -3.05
Korean won 1154.55 1070.60 -7.27
Baht 31.15 30.61 -1.73
Peso 43.75 41.05 -6.17
Rupiah 9935.00 9630.00 -3.07
Rupee 59.16 54.99 -7.05
Ringgit 3.2035 3.0580 -4.54
Yuan 6.1316 6.2303 +1.61
($1 = 1145.7000 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)