By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 24 Most emerging Asian
currencies extended declines on Monday, with the Malaysian
ringgit at a near three-year low, as rising U.S. Treasury yields
fueled fears of more capital outflows as the Federal Reserve
prepares to scale back stimulus measures.
Worries about China's economic and stability also dragged
regional currencies lower, traders said.
The ringgit, the Thai baht and the
Philippine peso came under pressure from weaker bonds
in those countries, while the South Korean won hit a
one-year low as foreign investors kept selling local stocks.
"The macro outlook this week for Asia and its relevance for
currencies will continue to take a back seat to the direction of
U.S. interest rates and the general outflows from Asian equity
and fixed income markets," Scotiabank said in a client note.
The 10-Year Treasury note yield rose to 2.6135
percent, the highest since August 2011, late on Monday in Asia.
Emerging Asian currencies suffered a heavy sell-off last
week, with the Indian rupee hitting a fresh record low.
The ringgit and the Philippine peso saw their worst
weekly slides in about three years.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on June 19 signalled the central
bank would taper its bond-buying programme starting later this
year and end the quantitative easing by the middle of 2014.
That spurred investors to flee from emerging Asian assets,
which they had accumulated in past years using easy money
printed by major central banks including the Fed.
But investors were wary of possible intervention by regional
central banks to stem their currencies' slide.
RINGGIT
The ringgit lost as much as 0.5 percent to 3.2190 per
dollar, the weakest since July 2010, as custodian banks and
offshore funds sold the currency, traders said.
Five-year government bond yields rose to 3.572
percent, the highest since May 2011, and three-year yields
advanced to 3.398 percent. The 10-year yields
stayed at 3.633 percent, the highest since April
2012.
But some traders said the ringgit's recent weakness is
excessive. It lost 2.7 percent against the dollar last week, the
largest weekly decline since May 2010, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
"I may want to take profits from dollar around 3.218 and
3.22. I am waiting for signs of exhaustion of dollar/Asia's
upside," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur.
But the trader said he would buy the dollar around 3.2000.
WON
The won hit a fresh one-year low of 1,161.5, the weakest
since late June 2012, as foreign investors kept selling Seoul
shares and on dollar demand from offshore funds.
Foreigners were net sellers in the main stock market
for a 12th straight session. They have dumped a combined net 5.4
trillion won ($4.7 billion) in shares during the period,
according to the Korea Exchange data.
Foreign exchange authorities were barely spotted buying the
won, defying caution over such intervention and prompting
traders to cover short positions in the dollar, traders said.
"The won is not free from weakness in regional currencies
despite potential efforts by the authorities to stabilise the
market," said a senior South Korean bank trader in Seoul.
"The won is likely to gradually decline with dollar/won's
lows elevating," he added.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso slid as Manila stocks lost 3.5 percent.
The 10-year government bond yields and the
5-year yields continued to rise.
But investors stayed cautious as the central bank was
expected to step in the market to limit its downside. The
authority was spotted intervening last week, traders said.
BAHT
The baht fell in thin trade with softer local stocks and
bonds, traders said.
The 10-year Thai government bond yields rose to
4.06 percent, the highest since July 2011. The 5-year yields
advanced to 3.47 percent, also the highest since
early June last year.
Bangkok shares lost 0.7 percent.
Investors are keeping an eye on possible baht bids linked to
Japanese Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's (MUFG)
potential acquisition of a majority stake in Thailand's Bank of
Ayudhya Pcl.
MUFG is in advanced talks to buy the stake in a deal worth
about $4.1 billion, sources familiar with the matter said on
Saturday.
