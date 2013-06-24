(Corrects typo in first paragraph, adds dropped word in third paragraph) * Ringgit, baht, Philippine peso down on weak stocks, bonds * Won at 1-yr low on foreign stock selling, offshore funds * South Korea intervention in spot won not seen - traders By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 24 Most emerging Asian currencies extended declines on Monday, with the Malaysian ringgit at a near three-year low, as rising U.S. Treasury yields fueled fears of more capital outflows as the Federal Reserve prepares to scale back stimulus measures. Worries about China's economic and stability also dragged regional currencies lower, traders said. The ringgit, the Thai baht and the Philippine peso came under pressure from weaker bonds in those countries, while the South Korean won hit a one-year low as foreign investors kept selling local stocks. "The macro outlook this week for Asia and its relevance for currencies will continue to take a back seat to the direction of U.S. interest rates and the general outflows from Asian equity and fixed income markets," Scotiabank said in a client note. The 10-Year Treasury note yield rose to 2.6135 percent, the highest since August 2011, late on Monday in Asia. Emerging Asian currencies suffered a heavy sell-off last week, with the Indian rupee hitting a fresh record low. The ringgit and the Philippine peso saw their worst weekly slides in about three years. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on June 19 signalled the central bank would taper its bond-buying programme starting later this year and end the quantitative easing by the middle of 2014. That spurred investors to flee from emerging Asian assets, which they had accumulated in past years using easy money printed by major central banks including the Fed. But investors were wary of possible intervention by regional central banks to stem their currencies' slide. RINGGIT The ringgit lost as much as 0.5 percent to 3.2190 per dollar, the weakest since July 2010, as custodian banks and offshore funds sold the currency, traders said. Five-year government bond yields rose to 3.572 percent, the highest since May 2011, and three-year yields advanced to 3.398 percent. The 10-year yields stayed at 3.633 percent, the highest since April 2012. But some traders said the ringgit's recent weakness is excessive. It lost 2.7 percent against the dollar last week, the largest weekly decline since May 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data. "I may want to take profits from dollar around 3.218 and 3.22. I am waiting for signs of exhaustion of dollar/Asia's upside," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. But the trader said he would buy the dollar around 3.2000. WON The won hit a fresh one-year low of 1,161.5, the weakest since late June 2012, as foreign investors kept selling Seoul shares and on dollar demand from offshore funds. Foreigners were net sellers in the main stock market for a 12th straight session. They have dumped a combined net 5.4 trillion won ($4.7 billion) in shares during the period, according to the Korea Exchange data. Foreign exchange authorities were barely spotted buying the won, defying caution over such intervention and prompting traders to cover short positions in the dollar, traders said. "The won is not free from weakness in regional currencies despite potential efforts by the authorities to stabilise the market," said a senior South Korean bank trader in Seoul. "The won is likely to gradually decline with dollar/won's lows elevating," he added. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso slid as Manila stocks lost 3.5 percent. The 10-year government bond yields and the 5-year yields continued to rise. But investors stayed cautious as the central bank was expected to step in the market to limit its downside. The authority was spotted intervening last week, traders said. BAHT The baht fell in thin trade with softer local stocks and bonds, traders said. The 10-year Thai government bond yields rose to 4.06 percent, the highest since July 2011. The 5-year yields advanced to 3.47 percent, also the highest since early June last year. Bangkok shares lost 0.7 percent. Investors are keeping an eye on possible baht bids linked to Japanese Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's (MUFG) potential acquisition of a majority stake in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Pcl. MUFG is in advanced talks to buy the stake in a deal worth about $4.1 billion, sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0700 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.44 97.82 -0.63 Sing dlr 1.2800 1.2764 -0.28 Taiwan dlr 30.147 30.280 +0.44 Korean won 1161.25 1154.70 -0.56 Baht 31.10 31.01 -0.29 Peso 43.91 43.72 -0.43 Rupiah 9930.00 9920.00 -0.10 Rupee 59.80 59.27 -0.89 Ringgit 3.2170 3.2015 -0.48 Yuan 6.1395 6.1342 -0.09 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.44 86.79 -11.83 Sing dlr 1.2800 1.2219 -4.54 Taiwan dlr 30.147 29.136 -3.35 Korean won 1161.25 1070.60 -7.81 Baht 31.10 30.61 -1.58 Peso 43.91 41.05 -6.51 Rupiah 9930.00 9630.00 -3.02 Rupee 59.80 54.99 -8.04 Ringgit 3.2170 3.0580 -4.94 Yuan 6.1395 6.2303 +1.48 ($1 = 1152.2500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)