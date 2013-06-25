* Baht up on offshore funds; M&A-linked inflows eyed * Won gains on exporters, offshore funds * Ringgit, Philippine peso rise on short-covering (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 25 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday after top Federal Reserve officials eased worries about an immediate cut in stimulus, although some gains were pared by concern that tight liquidity could cut China's economic growth rate. The Thai baht gained on demand from offshore funds amid expectations of inflows linked to stake sales of local financial companies to Japanese firms. The Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso rose on short-covering. The South Korean won advanced on exporters' demand for month-end settlements. That came after two top Fed officials on Monday downplayed the notion there could be an imminent end to monetary stimulus. Still, investors were reluctant to add bullish bets in emerging Asian currencies, given concerns about Chinese banks' ability to access cash after a week-long squeeze in the country's money markets. The liquidity problems may slow the world's second-largest economy even further, traders and analysts said. "The pressure in Chinese money markets will remain as capital outflow out of China picks up," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. "The market currently is lightening up on Asian currencies, but could see large scale outright selling of Asian currencies if the PBOC fails to make a policy response," said Ramanathan, citing a need for the People's Bank of China to take measures such as a cut in reserve ratio requirement. But on Monday, China's central bank had said liquidity in the country's banking system was ample and that banks needed to improve liquidity management. Worries about China rose after emerging Asian currencies already suffered a sell-off on expectations that the Fed may taper its quantitative easing later this year and end the stimulus by mid-2014. BAHT The baht advanced as demand from offshore funds prompted stop-loss dollar selling among local banks amid lower local bond yields, traders said. Some offshore banks such as Japanese lenders joined the bids, they added. That came as investors are watching for baht demand linked to possible acquisitions of Thai businesses by Japanese companies. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co has entered into exclusive talks to buy a 15 percent stake in Thai Life Insurance Co for around $700 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is in advanced talks to acquire a majority stake in Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, in a deal worth more than $4 billion, sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday. Some traders expected fresh short-covering to lift the baht further. But importers' dollar demand pared the baht's upside and the Thai currency is likely to stay under pressure from the bids, traders added. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso gained on demand from local and foreign banks to trim bearish bets on the currency, traders said. Some traders expected the peso to appreciate more, saying investors appeared to still had dollar long positions to clear. "Actual tapering and an end of QE are still far away," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila, referring to the Fed's quantitative easing. "Dollar/peso will drift lower as the issue wears off in the coming weeks." WON The won rose on short-covering and exporters' demand for month-end settlements. Some offshore funds joined the purchases, traders said. Earlier, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said it has won a $565 million overseas order for a drillship, adding to expectations for more won demand. Still, traders hesitated to chase the won further as foreign investors kept selling Seoul shares. "The market appeared to still hold long dollar positions, but I wonder if we will see any factors to trigger stop-loss selling," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. "A strategy of buying the dollar on dips remains intact," the trader added. RINGGIT The ringgit gained in thin trading as some interbank speculators covered short positions, traders said. But traders sold the ringgit on rallies on worries about continuous capital outflows. Offshore funds and custodian banks did not buy the Malaysian currency, traders said. "We are still bullish on the dollar and the underlying trend is the same. It is better to buy the dollar until we get bad U.S. data," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. Offshore funds and Malaysian importers looked to buy dollar on dips around 3.2000, he added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0730 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.53 97.71 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.2732 1.2760 +0.22 Taiwan dlr 30.128 30.350 +0.74 Korean won 1159.15 1161.40 +0.19 Baht 30.97 31.10 +0.42 Peso 43.50 43.84 +0.78 Rupiah 9935.00 9925.00 -0.10 Rupee 59.68 59.68 +0.01 Ringgit 3.2010 3.2195 +0.58 Yuan 6.1463 6.1451 -0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.53 86.79 -11.01 Sing dlr 1.2732 1.2219 -4.03 Taiwan dlr 30.128 29.136 -3.29 Korean won 1159.15 1070.60 -7.64 Baht 30.97 30.61 -1.16 Peso 43.50 41.05 -5.63 Rupiah 9935.00 9630.00 -3.07 Rupee 59.68 54.99 -7.85 Ringgit 3.2010 3.0580 -4.47 Yuan 6.1463 6.2303 +1.37 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)