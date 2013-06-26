* Baht down on importers; profit-taking hits ringgit * Taiwan dlr up on capital inflows, stocks * S.Korea exporters support won, importers cap gains (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 26 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday as weak Shanghai stocks indicated sustained worries about a credit crunch in China despite assurances of the central bank. The baht fell on importers' dollar demand, while the Malaysian ringgit declined as investors booked profits from its gains in the previous session. The Taiwan dollar, the South Korean won and the Philippine peso bucked the trend, but pared some of their earlier gains. Taiwan's currency rose after the island's legislature approved less stringent rules on a new capital gains tax. Shanghai shares fell more than 1 percent at one point and ended mixed, despite comments from the People's Bank of China late on Tuesday that it had helped some cash-strapped banks and that it was ready to act again as the lender of last resort for those caught in a short-term squeeze. However, it also stuck to its stance of tightening market conditions as it seeks to rein in sharp growth in informal lending. "Investors are still exiting Asian bonds. Worries over Chinese economic slowdown are depressing sentiment, too," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore. "They are not committing to anything. They will watch the liquidity situation but they are still maintaining tighter monetary policy," she said when asked if the PBOC's measures were enough. Concerns over a liquidity crunch in China added to pressure on emerging Asian currencies, which have already been hit by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to taper back its monetary stimulus soon. "We are all U.S. bond traders. As long as U.S. yields stay elevated, Asian currencies will have a hard time rallying against the dollar," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. Yokota said the baht is seen as more vulnerable than its Asian peers as Thailand has lost its current account surplus and had hefty capital inflows. BAHT The baht fell as Thai importers bought dollars for payments in thin trading. Offshore funds and local banks also added dollar holdings, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit slid as interbank speculators and funds covered dollar-short positions around 3.1800. Investors took profits from the Malaysian currency, which saw its largest daily gain in seven weeks on Tuesday, according to Thomson Reuters data. The ringgit rose 1.2 percent against the dollar on Tuesday, its biggest rise since May 6. "We will buy the dollar on any dips until we see bad U.S. data. All data last night were good," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained on capital inflows after the parliament approved less stringent rules on a new capital gain tax. The island's stocks posted the largest gain in 10 weeks after lawmakers agreed that no capital gains tax would be collected when the index hits 8,500. But foreign investors were net sellers of Taiwan stocks for an 11th straight session, although the size of the sales was the smallest in the period. Local exporters also bought the Taiwan dollar for month-end settlements when it was weaker than 30.100 to the U.S. dollar, traders said. WON The won rose as exporters bought it for month-end settlements. But the South Korean currency gave up some of earlier gains on weaker China stocks and dollar demand from domestic importers. Foreign investors continued to dump Seoul shares, selling for the 14th consecutive session. They unloaded a combined net 5.8 trillion won ($5.0 billion) during the period, according to the Korea Exchange data. Some traders suspected the foreign exchange authorities of intervening to prevent the won from strengthening past 1,150 per dollar. "Despite a potential rebound in China stocks, it is difficult to chase the won when it is stronger than 1,150," a foreign bank trader in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0720 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.39 97.81 +0.43 Sing dlr 1.2709 1.2698 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.087 30.260 +0.57 Korean won 1153.89 1160.20 +0.55 Baht 31.06 30.94 -0.39 Peso 43.43 43.46 +0.07 Rupiah 9930.00 9915.00 -0.15 Rupee 59.84 59.66 -0.30 Ringgit 3.1960 3.1835 -0.39 Yuan 6.1480 6.1453 -0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.39 86.79 -10.88 Sing dlr 1.2709 1.2219 -3.86 Taiwan dlr 30.087 29.136 -3.16 Korean won 1153.89 1070.60 -7.22 Baht 31.06 30.61 -1.45 Peso 43.43 41.05 -5.48 Rupiah 9930.00 9630.00 -3.02 Rupee 59.84 54.99 -8.10 Ringgit 3.1960 3.0580 -4.32 Yuan 6.1480 6.2303 +1.34 ($1 = 1160.1500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL, Roger Tung in TAIPEI and IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)