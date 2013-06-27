June 27 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.80 97.73 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.2685 1.2743 +0.46 Taiwan dlr 30.044 30.250 +0.69 Korean won 1149.00 1154.50 +0.48 Baht 31.08 31.15 +0.21 Peso 43.27 43.43 +0.38 Rupiah 9930.00 9920.00 -0.10 Rupee 60.72 60.72 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1870 3.1985 +0.36 Yuan 6.1493 6.1470 -0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.80 86.79 -11.26 Sing dlr 1.2685 1.2219 -3.67 Taiwan dlr 30.044 29.136 -3.02 Korean won 1149.00 1070.60 -6.82 Baht 31.08 30.61 -1.51 Peso 43.27 41.05 -5.12 Rupiah 9930.00 9630.00 -3.02 Rupee 60.72 54.99 -9.43 Ringgit 3.1870 3.0580 -4.05 Yuan 6.1493 6.2303 +1.32 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)