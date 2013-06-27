* Taiwan dlr up on inflows, exporters, insurers * Won higher as foreigners turn net buyers of stocks * Ringgit, Sing dlr, Philippine peso firm on short-covering * Imminent resumption of Asia inflows unlikely - analysts (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 27 The Taiwan dollar and the Malaysian ringgit led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as investors covered short positions as fears of an imminent rollback of the Federal Reserve's stimulus and a potential banking crisis in China subsided. The Taiwan dollar and the won benefited from capital inflows and exporter demand. The Singapore dollar, the Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso rose as investors cut long positions in the U.S. dollar before month-end. Regional stocks also advanced as an unexpected sharp downward revision to first-quarter U.S. economic growth quelled worries that the Fed would soon phase out its bond-buying programme. Chinese market stabilised as money market rates moderated for a fifth day. Still, traders and analysts say it is premature to expect inflows to emerging Asia to resume, given underlying concerns of a liquidity crunch in China and the Fed's policy outlook. "It is just short-covering," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul, referring to the rise in emerging Asian currencies. "Sentiment remains fragile with high volatilities in markets. China is a mine field. Fears over the Fed's exit can emerge anytime if we see good numbers from jobs data," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. Shanghai stocks gave up most of their initial gains as investors fretted that last week's cash crunch was ushering in a period of tougher funding conditions and slower growth in the world's second-largest economy. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on foreign capital inflows and strong domestic stocks. Local insurers bought the currency in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) markets to book profits from their overseas investments before the end of the quarter, traders said. One-month U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar NDFs shed 0.3 percent to 29.983. Taiwanese exporters also purchased the island's currency for month-end settlements, especially when it fell below 30.050 to the dollar. RINGGIT The ringgit advanced on demand from exporters and some hedge funds. Interbank speculators also reduced long dollar positions before the end of the month, traders said. Three-year and five-year bond yields slid. "The market is still very long dollar. The question is if we will see more liquidation," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. The ringgit may strengthen to 3.1500 per dollar once it breaks through 3.1800, the trader added. Still, traders doubt if the ringgit could sustain its gains for much longer. Some players including offshore funds sold the Malaysian currency on rallies, traders said. "Foreign investors are still pretty edgy," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore. WON The won rose as foreign investors turned to net buyers in Seoul's main stock market after selling for 14 consecutive days. South Korea posted a record high current account surplus in May, providing further support to the currency. The government also raised its growth forecast for the year. "The won recovered on increasing views that worries about the U.S. and China were excessive. The downward momentum was waning," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. "It may try to strengthen past 1,145 (per dollar), but I see today's gain as a kind of correction of its recent slide," the trader added. On Tuesday, the won hit a one-year low due to expectations the Fed will trim its monetary stimulus soon and on worries about China's stressed cash markets. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar rose on month-end demand and stop-loss selling in the U.S. dollar after a break of 1.2700, traders said. Local shares also advanced 1.2 percent. But investors were reluctant to add bullish positions in the city-state's currency as Chinese stocks reversed earlier gains. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso rose on a jump in Manila stocks and as investors covered short positions as other regional currencies appreciated. The Philippine currency may extend gains next week on potential remittance inflows and hopes foreign funds will return, traders said. Investors appeared to hold long dollar positions, they added. "After seeing a major sell-off in the local equity market, I won't be surprised if we see those flows come back in," said a foreign bank trader in Manila, adding the peso may strengthen to 42.80 per dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0640 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.00 97.73 -0.28 Sing dlr 1.2691 1.2743 +0.41 Taiwan dlr 29.995 30.250 +0.85 Korean won 1149.72 1154.50 +0.42 Baht 31.12 31.15 +0.08 Peso 43.33 43.43 +0.23 Rupiah 9930.00 9920.00 -0.10 Rupee 60.55 60.72 +0.27 Ringgit 3.1820 3.1985 +0.52 Yuan 6.1490 6.1470 -0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.00 86.79 -11.44 Sing dlr 1.2691 1.2219 -3.72 Taiwan dlr 29.995 29.136 -2.86 Korean won 1149.72 1070.60 -6.88 Baht 31.12 30.61 -1.64 Peso 43.33 41.05 -5.26 Rupiah 9930.00 9630.00 -3.02 Rupee 60.55 54.99 -9.18 Ringgit 3.1820 3.0580 -3.90 Yuan 6.1490 6.2303 +1.32 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL, Roger Tung in TAIPEI and IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)