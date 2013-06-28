June 28 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.53 98.37 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.2677 1.2668 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.001 30.191 +0.63 Korean won 1146.30 1149.70 +0.30 Baht 31.15 31.15 -0.00 Peso 43.37 43.43 +0.14 Rupiah 9920.00 9920.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.19 60.19 -0.00 Ringgit 3.1850 3.1775 -0.24 Yuan 6.1477 6.1490 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.53 86.79 -11.92 Sing dlr 1.2677 1.2219 -3.61 Taiwan dlr 30.001 29.136 -2.88 Korean won 1146.30 1070.60 -6.60 Baht 31.15 30.61 -1.73 Peso 43.37 41.05 -5.35 Rupiah 9920.00 9630.00 -2.92 Rupee 60.19 54.99 -8.64 Ringgit 3.1850 3.0580 -3.99 Yuan 6.1477 6.2303 +1.34 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)