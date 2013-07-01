* Won up on exporters, local specs; may rise to 1,123.3/dlr * Philippine peso gains as stocks rise more than 1 pct * Taiwan dollar tracks won; foreign stock selling caps (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 1 The South Korean won and the Philippine peso hit a near two-week high on Monday, returning to the level before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested the U.S. central bank would taper monetary stimulus, as most emerging Asian currencies rose. The won gained on demand from exporters including shipbuilders and local interbank speculators. The Philippine peso rose as Manila shares outperformed regional peers. The Taiwan dollar tracked the won's appreciation with some exporter bids supporting the island's currency. Most other emerging Asian currencies gained on short-covering as China's key short-term lending rate fell to its lowest level since before the peak of last month's cash crunch after the central bank pledged to provide emergency liquidity. Still, caution before key U.S. jobs data due on Friday kept investors from increasing bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies. "Asian currencies saw a temporary stabilisation as they had significantly priced the Fed exit worries in with the recent sell-off," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "They will suffer again once Fed officials indicate timing of tapering or U.S. data is strong. It looks better to reduce Asian currency positions when they rally," Park added. Regional currencies fell in the second quarter as Bernanke said on June 19 that the central bank may reduce its bond-buying programme later this year and end quantitative easing by mid-2014. On Friday, Fed Governor Jeremy Stein said September could be an opportune time for the Federal Reserve to consider scaling back its asset purchases. The gloomy Asian economic outlook is another hurdle preventing optimism in emerging Asian currencies. Asian factories were buffeted by stronger growth headwinds in June, as crumbling foreign and domestic demand knocked activity in China to multi-month lows and shrank orders for Indian producers for the first time in more than four years. "I don't think we are finished yet. I would look to build long USD versus Asia positions on these risk-on days," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. WON The won rose as much as 1.0 percent to 1,131.1 per dollar, the strongest since June 19. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said it had won a $411.2 million order to build two liquefied natural gas carriers from Angelicoussis Shipping Group Ltd, spurring expectations of more won demand. "It looks better to buy the won around 1,140 as sentiment is improving, even though the market would swing on U.S. data," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. Technically, the won is seen strengthening to 1,123.3, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation between May and June, as it cleared the 38.2 percent level at 1,132.8. Still, traders hesitated to increase long positions in the won as other economic data such as inflation indicated growth momentum in Asia's fourth-largest economy remained subdued in June. Foreign investors also turned to net sellers in Seoul stocks . PHILIPPINE PESO The peso rose 0.3 percent to 43.05 per dollar, the strongest since June 18 on capital inflows. Philippine shares rose 1.1 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.4 percent. On Sunday, central bank governor Amando Tetangco told Reuters that the peso would find support from inflows and strong economic fundamentals. "Equities and foreign exchange markets are recovering so that is an indication that funds are beginning to come back," Tetangco said. "We are in a good position given our strong macro-economic fundamentals. We expect investments to increase this year." Local banks also bought the Philippine currency and some traders said those bids might be linked to inflows of remittances. The peso found more support as there was no major corporate demand for dollars, traders said. But the peso is unlikely to strengthen past 43.00 per dollar as investors are awaiting U.S. June non-farm payrolls data. "With U.S. NFP data coming this Friday, I expect the market to be defensive," said a foreign bank trader in Manila. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as exporters bought it for settlements. But the currency's upside was limited as foreign investors sold domestic stocks and importers bought the U.S. dollar below 30.000, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0718 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.57 99.15 -0.42 Sing dlr 1.2668 1.2688 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.988 30.120 +0.44 Korean won 1132.67 1142.00 +0.82 *Baht 30.94 31.02 +0.26 Peso 43.11 43.20 +0.21 Rupiah 9935.00 9920.00 -0.15 Rupee 59.01 59.39 +0.64 Ringgit 3.1590 3.1605 +0.05 Yuan 6.1320 6.1376 +0.09 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.57 86.79 -12.84 Sing dlr 1.2668 1.2219 -3.54 Taiwan dlr 29.988 29.136 -2.84 Korean won 1132.67 1070.60 -5.48 Baht 30.94 30.61 -1.07 Peso 43.11 41.05 -4.78 Rupiah 9935.00 9630.00 -3.07 Rupee 59.01 54.99 -6.81 Ringgit 3.1590 3.0580 -3.20 Yuan 6.1320 6.2303 +1.60 * Financial markets in Thailand were closed for a bank holiday. (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI and Rosemarie Francisco in MANILA; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)