* Philippine peso down on intervention caution * Won dip on importers; some suspect intervention * Rupiah lower as World Bank cut growth forecast (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 2 The Philippine peso led a slide among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of U.S jobs data this week that may offer clues on how soon the Federal Reserve would scale back its monetary stimulus. Most regional units have appreciated since last week as investors reduced bearish bets, regarding their recent slides as excessive. But ahead of the June non-farm payrolls report, investors booked profits. The Fed has made jobs data a key barometer for when it might scale back on bond-buying programme. The peso and the South Korean won fell as investors covered short dollar positions on caution over possible intervention by authorities, traders said. "After this week, dollar bulls will take over as U.S. 10-year yields have found support at 2.4 percent and dollar/yen is poised to trade above 100 again," said a foreign bank trader in Manila. The benchmark 10-year note yields stood at 2.4765 percent in Asian trading, compared with 2.4770 percent of U.S. close. The yen also slid 0.2 percent to 99.80 to the greenback. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso fell as investors covered short dollar positions on caution over possible intervention by the central bank to stem its appreciation. Some traders said authorities on Monday were suspected of buying the dollar when the Philippine currency hit the strongest since June 18, a day before Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled tapering the U.S. central bank stimulus. "BSP has soaked up a decent amount of dollar from the system yesterday, leaving the market a tad short (dollar)," said a senior Philippine bank in Manila, referring to the central bank Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. The peso may weaken further as caution grows over the U.S. payrolls data this week, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit eased on dollar demand from local funds and macro accounts in thin trading. Interbank speculators, however, hesitated to build up large positions in either way. A senior Malaysian bank trader said speculators bought the ringgit around the session low of 3.1720 per dollar but sold it when it was stronger than 3.1650. Still, the trader preferred dollar holdings before the U.S. jobs data. "If we don't break 3.15, I may go long dollar and wait for Friday," he said. WON The won edged lower on dollar demand from South Korean importers and as interbank speculators covered dollar short positions. Some traders suspected the foreign exchange authorities of intervening to cap the won's appreciation as it on Monday touched the highest since June 19. However, the South Korean currency recovered some of losses on exporters bought it for settlements and foreign investors were net buyers in Seoul's main stock market. "The won has no strong momentum for further rise and expectations of a firm dollar stay intact," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. "But if foreigners intensify stock buying, that will provide a new engine for the won," the trader added. RUPIAH The rupiah slid on dollar demand from local and foreign banks, traders said. The World Bank lowered its forecast for Indonesian economic growth this year due to a slower-than-expected recovery in exports, a weaker outlook for foreign investment and softer commodity prices. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0645 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.82 99.65 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.2649 1.2646 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.020 30.115 +0.32 Korean won 1133.82 1132.40 -0.13 Baht 30.91 31.02 +0.36 Peso 43.32 43.13 -0.45 Rupiah 9932.00 9920.00 -0.12 Rupee 59.33 59.51 +0.30 Ringgit 3.1675 3.1630 -0.14 Yuan 6.1324 6.1327 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.82 86.79 -13.05 Sing dlr 1.2649 1.2219 -3.40 Taiwan dlr 30.020 29.136 -2.94 Korean won 1133.82 1070.60 -5.58 Baht 30.91 30.61 -0.97 Peso 43.32 41.05 -5.24 Rupiah 9932.00 9630.00 -3.04 Rupee 59.33 54.99 -7.32 Ringgit 3.1675 3.0580 -3.46 Yuan 6.1324 6.2303 +1.60 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets Catherine Tan and Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)