* Foreigners net selling of S.Korean stocks most in 2 weeks * Thai importers add to pressure on baht * Philippine peso weaker on foreign banks (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 3 The South Korean won suffered its worst day in almost two weeks on Wednesday, leading the slide in emerging Asian currencies as more investors priced-in expectations of strong U.S. jobs data and the Federal Reserve tapering off its quantitative easing. Offshore macro funds sold regional currencies as growth in China's services sector in June hit its weakest pace in nine months, adding to worries about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Asian shares also fell. The won lost 0.9 percent, its largest daily percentage fall since June 20. The Malaysian ringgit, the Thai baht and the Philippine peso fell as investors added dollar holdings. "The recent rebound off multi-month lows in a number of Asian asset classes may be seeing a reversal due to the upcoming NFP risk," Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank, said in a client note, referring to June U.S. non-farm payrolls data. "We see this as the prudent course of action this week considering that an 'on expectation' number should still serve to boost positive sentiment regarding the U.S. economic environment, and thus the likelihood of a 2013 Fed QE taper." U.S. new automobile sales last month were set to see their strongest month in more than 5-1/2 years and factories posted a second straight month of gains in new orders in May, bolstering speculation that the Fed may soon cut back stimulus funding. All eyes in global financial markets are on U.S. June jobs data due on Friday, with a Reuters poll of economists forecasting 165,000 jobs added. WON The won slid on dollar demand from offshore funds and as interbank speculators covered bearish bets on the greenback. Custodian banks also bought dollars as foreign investors unloaded a net 277.4 billion won ($244.6 million) worth of stocks on Seoul's main exchange, their largest net selling day since June 21, Korea Exchange data showed. "Everybody scrambled for dollars as many investors built up short positions around 1,139," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. But South Korean exporters bought the local currency on dips for settlements, limiting its downside, traders said. "The won has room to weaken to mid-1,140 levels, but it is not clear if the won would stay there," said a South Korean bank trader. RINGGIT The ringgit fell on a broad strength in the dollar in thin trading. Malaysia's exports probably fell in May for a fourth month in a row amid sluggish trade activity across the region, a Reuters poll showed, darkening the outlook for the ringgit. The currency is expected to weaken further, even though local shares edged higher, currency traders said. "I will buy some dollar/ringgit here and hold until it rises above 3.20," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. If June U.S. jobs data is stronger than market expectations, the ringgit is likely to head to 3.22 per dollar in August, the trader said. BAHT The baht slid on weaker shares and dollar demand from domestic importers, traders said. But the Thai currency recovered some earlier losses as 10-year and five-year government bond yields slipped. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso fell on dollar demand from foreign banks. The Philippine currency recovered some earlier losses as Manila stocks picked up and as some investors covered short positions. Still, few traders dared to add bullish bets on the peso yet. A foreign bank trader in Manila said the peso is unlikely to weaken past 43.50 per dollar as the level looks good to take profits from long positions in the dollar. "But I wouldn't want to go short here yet," the trader added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0650 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.72 100.62 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.2736 1.2719 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.066 30.120 +0.18 Korean won 1143.57 1134.00 -0.84 Baht 31.07 30.93 -0.45 Peso 43.44 43.33 -0.25 Rupiah 9935.00 9928.00 -0.07 Rupee 60.16 59.66 -0.83 Ringgit 3.1830 3.1675 -0.49 Yuan 6.1323 6.1330 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.72 86.79 -13.83 Sing dlr 1.2736 1.2219 -4.06 Taiwan dlr 30.066 29.136 -3.09 Korean won 1143.57 1070.60 -6.38 Baht 31.07 30.61 -1.48 Peso 43.44 41.05 -5.50 Rupiah 9935.00 9630.00 -3.07 Rupee 60.16 54.99 -8.59 Ringgit 3.1830 3.0580 -3.93 Yuan 6.1323 6.2303 +1.60 ($1 = 1133.9750 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Yena Park in Seoul and Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd; Editing by Eric Meijer)