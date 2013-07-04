* Long yuan positions smallest since August 2012 * Won sentiment nearly neutral vs pessimism * Short Philippine peso position nearly halve By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 4 Long positions in the Chinese yuan hit the lowest in 10 months in the last two weeks on worries that a sudden cash squeeze would put more stress on China's slowing economy, but bearish views on most emerging Asian currencies largely eased, a Reuters poll showed. Bullish bets on the yuan fell to the smallest since late August last year, when sentiment on the Chinese currency was slightly bearish, according to the survey of 13 currency analysts conducted between Wednesday and Thursday. During the last two weeks, the yuan edged higher on stronger mid-point fixings by the central bank and corporate demand. In late June, the renminbi fell on worries that a spike in inter-bank lending rates could spark a banking crisis in the world's second-largest economy. Rates have since returned to normal levels, but fears of tighter central bank policy persist. A separate Reuters poll this week showed strategists and economists believe the yuan will probably weaken further against the dollar this month if the economy shows further signs of slowing, before resuming gradual appreciation that should see it gain more than 1 percent over the next 12 months as Beijing continues to move slowly towards a more freely convertible currency. Sentiment on most emerging Asian currencies has also improved over the last week, with investors cutting back on short positions in regional units, as some Federal Reserve officials sought to alleviate fears of a reduction in its bond-buying stimulus programme. Asian currencies are expected to gain some ground against the U.S. dollar in the next twelve months despite the Fed's potential tapering, sputtering regional economies and dwindling yields, a separate poll showed earlier. Positions in the South Korean won turned almost neutral in the last two weeks on short-covering and exporters' demand for settlements. Bearish bets on the Philippine peso were nearly halved on stock inflows and short-covering. Short positions in the Indian rupee also fell as the government's move to raise gas price for the first time in three years aided sentiment. Nevertheless, the rupee hit an all-time low on June 26 on worries about a record-high current account deficit. Foreign selling in local stocks and bonds also put pressure on the unit. Investors are keeping an eye on June U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday. U.S. companies probably added 165,000 jobs last month, a Reuters survey of economists showed. The previous positioning poll on June 20 showed speculation about the Fed's policy tapering had soured sentiment on emerging Asian currencies, with short positions in the Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit at the highest levels in more than four years. The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar , Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht . The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 4-July -0.32 0.04 0.48 1.12 0.26 0.94 0.53 0.31 0.41 20-June -0.84 0.51 0.69 1.39 0.25 1.66 0.90 0.61 0.70 6-June -1.34 0.10 0.28 1.35 0.30 1.19 0.77 -0.17 0.69 23-May -1.92 0.51 1.08 0.65 0.40 0.68 -0.27 -0.09 0.35 9-May -1.93 -0.83 -0.09 0.43 -0.31 -0.24 -1.04 -0.83 0.17 25-Apr -1.71 0.09 0.09 0.44 0.38 -0.20 -0.34 0.20 -1.09 11-Apr -1.30 0.79 -0.31 0.42 0.60 0.24 -0.49 -0.12 -1.12 (Additional reporting by Sumanta Dey in BANGALORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)