July 5 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0139 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.38 100.00 -0.38 Sing dlr 1.2744 1.2739 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.035 30.199 +0.55 Korean won 1141.20 1139.40 -0.16 Baht 31.10 31.09 -0.03 Peso 43.45 43.43 -0.03 Rupiah 9938.00 9935.00 -0.03 Rupee 60.13 60.13 0.00 Ringgit 3.1820 3.1828 +0.03 Yuan 6.1270 6.1258 -0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.38 86.79 -13.54 Sing dlr 1.2744 1.2219 -4.12 Taiwan dlr 30.035 29.136 -2.99 Korean won 1141.20 1070.60 -6.19 Baht 31.10 30.61 -1.58 Peso 43.45 41.05 -5.51 Rupiah 9938.00 9630.00 -3.10 Rupee 60.13 54.99 -8.55 Ringgit 3.1820 3.0580 -3.90 Yuan 6.1270 6.2303 +1.69 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Lee Chyen Yee in SINGAPORE)