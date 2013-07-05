* Won falls on importers, foreign stock selling * Philippine can support peso at 41-43/dlr-econ chief * BI to hold rare news conference before policy meeting (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 5 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Friday to end the week in the red as investors turned cautious ahead of key U.S. jobs data for June that may provide clues about the possible timing of the Federal Reserve's reduction of monetary stimulus. The declines came even after the European Central bank and the Bank of England surprised markets with decidedly dovish policy guidance. "Some expect ECB's money printing to offset the Fed exit. But I doubt if the ECB's power will be able to support Asian currencies as the Fed reduction would be much larger," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Given the Fed tapering and outflows from emerging markets on expectations of such policy shift, it will be inevitable to see funds to move from emerging countries to developed markets." U.S. employers probably increased 165,000 jobs last month, slightly below the 175,000 positions in May, according to a Reuters survey of economists. But such a slowdown is unlikely to ease speculations of tapering. Most emerging Asian currencies were on course for weekly declines. The Indian rupee has lost 1.6 percent against the dollar so far this week, Thomson Reuters data showed. The Malaysian ringgit has declined 0.8 percent. The Singapore dollar and the Philippine peso have fallen 0.5 percent, respectively. Short positions in most emerging Asian currencies were reduced during the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. But short-covering may result in more weakness in regional currencies if the U.S. payrolls data is stronger than expected, analysts said. WON The won declined on dollar demand from South Korean importers for payment and as foreign investors sold Seoul shares with Samsung Electronics' Co Ltd disappointing earnings. The South Korean currency recovered some of earlier losses on exporters and as some interbank speculators cut dollar long positions. "Earlier, dollar demand was pretty strong with offshore funds' bids on views that the won is unlikely to strengthen past 1,140," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul referring to the currency's value against the dollar. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso edged higher on more short-covering in thin trading amid caution before the U.S jobs data. Economic planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the economy's fundamentals can support an exchange rate of around 41-43 pesos per dollar, levels at which the country's growing business process outsourcing industry and its export sector can remain profitable. Most traders hesitated to add positions either way before the U.S. jobs data, but some traders expected the peso to fall further next week. "I expect the NFP to come out in line. I am seeing further upside in dollar/peso, breaking 43.50 and testing 43.80 and 44.00," said a foreign bank trader in Manila. Traders showed muted reaction to the central bank's revision of some foreign exchange rules to allow for easier flows of foreign investments in and out of the domestic equities market and facilitate access by businesses to foreign currency from banks. RUPIAH The rupiah barely changed as Indonesia's new central bank governor called a rare Friday evening news conference to emphasize that action to contain inflation will be taken at next month's monetary policy meeting. Worries about inflation, along with current account deficit, were a main factor of the rupiah's depreciation. Still, some traders said the rupiah is likely to stay under pressure as long as expectations of Fed tapering remain intact. "BI must keep intervening to supply the dollar," said a currency trader in Jakarta, referring to Bank Indonesia. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0700 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.25 100.00 -0.25 Sing dlr 1.2750 1.2739 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.028 30.199 +0.57 Korean won 1142.15 1139.40 -0.24 Baht 31.11 31.09 -0.06 Peso 43.40 43.43 +0.07 Rupiah 9940.00 9935.00 -0.05 Rupee 60.32 60.13 -0.31 Ringgit 3.1835 3.1828 -0.02 Yuan 6.1291 6.1258 -0.05 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.25 86.79 -13.43 Sing dlr 1.2750 1.2219 -4.16 Taiwan dlr 30.028 29.136 -2.97 Korean won 1142.15 1070.60 -6.26 Baht 31.11 30.61 -1.61 Peso 43.40 41.05 -5.41 Rupiah 9940.00 9630.00 -3.12 Rupee 60.32 54.99 -8.84 Ringgit 3.1835 3.0580 -3.94 Yuan 6.1291 6.2303 +1.65 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)