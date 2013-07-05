* Won falls on importers, foreign stock selling
* Philippine can support peso at 41-43/dlr-econ chief
* BI to hold rare news conference before policy meeting
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 5 Most emerging Asian currencies
fell on Friday to end the week in the red as investors turned
cautious ahead of key U.S. jobs data for June that may provide
clues about the possible timing of the Federal Reserve's
reduction of monetary stimulus.
The declines came even after the European Central bank and
the Bank of England surprised markets with decidedly dovish
policy guidance.
"Some expect ECB's money printing to offset the Fed exit.
But I doubt if the ECB's power will be able to support Asian
currencies as the Fed reduction would be much larger," said Yuna
Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
"Given the Fed tapering and outflows from emerging markets
on expectations of such policy shift, it will be inevitable to
see funds to move from emerging countries to developed markets."
U.S. employers probably increased 165,000 jobs last month,
slightly below the 175,000 positions in May, according to a
Reuters survey of economists. But such a slowdown is unlikely to
ease speculations of tapering.
Most emerging Asian currencies were on course for weekly
declines.
The Indian rupee has lost 1.6 percent against the
dollar so far this week, Thomson Reuters data showed. The
Malaysian ringgit has declined 0.8 percent.
The Singapore dollar and the Philippine peso have
fallen 0.5 percent, respectively.
Short positions in most emerging Asian currencies were
reduced during the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on
Thursday.
But short-covering may result in more weakness in regional
currencies if the U.S. payrolls data is stronger than expected,
analysts said.
WON
The won declined on dollar demand from South Korean
importers for payment and as foreign investors sold Seoul shares
with Samsung Electronics' Co Ltd
disappointing earnings.
The South Korean currency recovered some of earlier losses
on exporters and as some interbank speculators cut dollar long
positions.
"Earlier, dollar demand was pretty strong with offshore
funds' bids on views that the won is unlikely to strengthen past
1,140," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul referring to the
currency's value against the dollar.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso edged higher on more short-covering in thin trading
amid caution before the U.S jobs data.
Economic planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the
economy's fundamentals can support an exchange rate of around
41-43 pesos per dollar, levels at which the country's growing
business process outsourcing industry and its export sector can
remain profitable.
Most traders hesitated to add positions either way before
the U.S. jobs data, but some traders expected the peso to fall
further next week.
"I expect the NFP to come out in line. I am seeing further
upside in dollar/peso, breaking 43.50 and testing 43.80 and
44.00," said a foreign bank trader in Manila.
Traders showed muted reaction to the central bank's revision
of some foreign exchange rules to allow for easier flows of
foreign investments in and out of the domestic equities market
and facilitate access by businesses to foreign currency from
banks.
RUPIAH
The rupiah barely changed as Indonesia's new central bank
governor called a rare Friday evening news conference to
emphasize that action to contain inflation will be taken at next
month's monetary policy meeting.
Worries about inflation, along with current account deficit,
were a main factor of the rupiah's depreciation.
Still, some traders said the rupiah is likely to stay under
pressure as long as expectations of Fed tapering remain intact.
"BI must keep intervening to supply the dollar," said a
currency trader in Jakarta, referring to Bank Indonesia.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0700 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 100.25 100.00 -0.25
Sing dlr 1.2750 1.2739 -0.09
Taiwan dlr 30.028 30.199 +0.57
Korean won 1142.15 1139.40 -0.24
Baht 31.11 31.09 -0.06
Peso 43.40 43.43 +0.07
Rupiah 9940.00 9935.00 -0.05
Rupee 60.32 60.13 -0.31
Ringgit 3.1835 3.1828 -0.02
Yuan 6.1291 6.1258 -0.05
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 100.25 86.79 -13.43
Sing dlr 1.2750 1.2219 -4.16
Taiwan dlr 30.028 29.136 -2.97
Korean won 1142.15 1070.60 -6.26
Baht 31.11 30.61 -1.61
Peso 43.40 41.05 -5.41
Rupiah 9940.00 9630.00 -3.12
Rupee 60.32 54.99 -8.84
Ringgit 3.1835 3.0580 -3.94
Yuan 6.1291 6.2303 +1.65
