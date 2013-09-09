(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 9 The South Korean won hit a four-month high on Monday, during which most emerging Asian currencies rose on short-covering after lukewarm U.S. job data and stronger-than-expected China exports that supported regional stocks. The won gained as sustained stock inflows prompted stop-loss dollar selling despite increasing caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. The Taiwan dollar advanced on demand from foreign financial institutions, though its upside was limited by central bank purchases of the U.S. dollar. The Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso appreciated as investors cut bearish positions. Still, emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to rise further as long as investors maintain expectations that the Federal Reserve may dial down its quantitative easing, analysts and traders said. Most U.S. primary dealers expect the Fed, at its policy meeting on Sept. 17-18, will cut the size of its bond purchases, according to a Reuters poll. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0820 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.41 99.13 -0.28 Sing dlr 1.2717 1.2737 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.798 29.900 +0.34 Korean won 1086.80 1093.00 +0.57 Baht 32.25 32.39 +0.43 Peso 44.24 44.48 +0.54 Rupiah 11170.00 11150.00 -0.18 *Rupee 65.24 65.24 -0.00 Ringgit 3.3020 3.3285 +0.80 Yuan 6.1213 6.1205 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.41 86.79 -12.69 Sing dlr 1.2717 1.2219 -3.92 Taiwan dlr 29.798 29.136 -2.22 Korean won 1086.80 1070.60 -1.49 Baht 32.25 30.61 -5.09 Peso 44.24 41.05 -7.21 Rupiah 11170.00 9630.00 -13.79 Rupee 65.24 54.99 -15.71 Ringgit 3.3020 3.0580 -7.39 Yuan 6.1213 6.2303 +1.78 * Financial markets in India were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)