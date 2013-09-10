Sept 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.64 99.57 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.2692 1.2692 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 29.675 29.825 +0.51 Korean won 1086.10 1086.80 +0.06 Baht 32.08 32.16 +0.25 Peso 43.91 44.24 +0.75 Rupiah 11140.00 11170.00 +0.27 Rupee 65.24 65.24 -0.00 Ringgit 3.2735 3.2935 +0.61 Yuan 6.1205 6.1210 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.64 86.79 -12.90 Sing dlr 1.2692 1.2219 -3.73 Taiwan dlr 29.675 29.136 -1.82 Korean won 1086.10 1070.60 -1.43 Baht 32.08 30.61 -4.58 Peso 43.91 41.05 -6.51 Rupiah 11140.00 9630.00 -13.55 Rupee 65.24 54.99 -15.71 Ringgit 3.2735 3.0580 -6.58 Yuan 6.1205 6.2303 +1.79 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)