(Updates prices. For midday story, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 10 The Indian rupee led rises among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected China data fuelled more hopes of a stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy. China's factory output grew at its fastest pace in 17 months while investment and consumption beat market forecasts, increasing confidence among investors that the economy has halted a slide and is building some momentum. Regional currencies found further support from easing concerns of a U.S. military strike against Syria, which saw crude oil prices retreat. The rupee hit a two-week high on expectations of a narrower trade deficit and hopes for more market-friendly measures from the new central bank chief Raghuram Rajan. The Philippine peso touched its highest in more than three weeks on demand from real money funds after solid July exports data. The Malaysian ringgit advanced on short-covering against both the U.S. dollar and the Singapore dollar . Continuous stock inflows and exporter demand lifted the South Korean won to its highest since Feb. 28. The Taiwan dollar hit a three-month high on foreign financial inflows for domestic equities. But those currencies gave up some of their initial gains as foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening to stem gains, traders said. Meanwhile, the Indonesian rupiah's indicative prices lost nearly 3 percent to its weakest since April 2009 on dollar demand from local companies. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.06 99.57 -0.49 Sing dlr 1.2700 1.2692 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.728 29.825 +0.33 Korean won 1083.83 1086.80 +0.27 Baht 32.15 32.16 +0.03 Peso 43.83 44.24 +0.94 Rupiah 11490.00 11170.00 -2.79 Rupee 64.21 65.24 +1.60 Ringgit 3.2790 3.2935 +0.44 Yuan 6.1207 6.1210 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.06 86.79 -13.26 Sing dlr 1.2700 1.2219 -3.79 Taiwan dlr 29.728 29.136 -1.99 Korean won 1083.83 1070.60 -1.22 Baht 32.15 30.61 -4.79 Peso 43.82 41.05 -6.32 Rupiah 11490.00 9630.00 -16.19 Rupee 64.21 54.99 -14.36 Ringgit 3.2790 3.0580 -6.74 Yuan 6.1207 6.2303 +1.79 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)