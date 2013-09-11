BRIEF-Scintilla Commercial & Credit appoints Prabhat Kumar Marda as CFO
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
Sept 11 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.36 100.38 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.2680 1.2685 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.717 29.760 +0.14 Korean won 1086.20 1084.10 -0.19 Baht 32.11 32.15 +0.12 Peso 43.73 43.83 +0.24 Rupiah 11210.00 11210.00 +0.00 Rupee 63.84 63.84 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2700 3.2770 +0.21 Yuan 6.1190 6.1200 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.36 86.79 -13.52 Sing dlr 1.2680 1.2219 -3.64 Taiwan dlr 29.717 29.136 -1.96 Korean won 1086.20 1070.60 -1.44 Baht 32.11 30.61 -4.67 Peso 43.73 41.05 -6.12 Rupiah 11210.00 9630.00 -14.09 Rupee 63.84 54.99 -13.86 Ringgit 3.2700 3.0580 -6.48 Yuan 6.1190 6.2303 +1.82 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says compared to last financial year's turnover, turnover has increased by approximately 20% during FY 2016-17
** Property developer says sales volumes and values up by 18 pct and 35 pct respectively on qtr-to-qtr basis as part of Q4 operational update on Tues