* Rupiah near 4-1/2-yr low on corp dollar demand * Won slides on intervention caution, importers * Philippine peso turns lower on corp dlr bids (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon Sept 11 The Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won led slides among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday as investors booked profits from gains in regional units and stock markets earlier in the week. The rupiah hovered near its weakest in 4-1/2 years on sustained dollar demand from local companies. The won fell on increasing caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. The Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit , which started the day firmer, also turned weaker. Earlier, most emerging Asian currencies advanced on signs that the United States is moving away from taking military action against Syria after a diplomatic initiative from Russia. But regional units came under pressure as 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield rose to 2.9718 in Asian trading. MSCI's broadest stock index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan also turned lower. "Higher U.S. yields are not helping Asian currencies and we have negative equity market sentiment throughout the region," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore. "We could see more profit-taking but we need to see a catalyst for dollar/Asia to significantly move higher," Cavenagh said. Emerging Asian currencies could weaken much further if the 10-year U.S. note yield rises above 3.00 percent, he added. Most regional units rose earlier this week as investors covered short positions after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data and solid Chinese economic indicators. RUPIAH Spot rupiah indicative prices lost as much as 2.3 percent to 11,475 per dollar on corporate demand for the greenback. That compared with 11,500, its weakest since April 2009, hit on Tuesday. Forwards market pointed to more weakness with one-month deliverable forwards weakening to 11,560. Still, the Indonesian currency cut some of initial losses on equity-linked inflows and as 5- and 10-year bond yields fell. WON The won slid as offshore funds and local importers bought dollars after South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening on Tuesday to stem its upside. Foreign investors continued to buy Seoul stocks, but a lack of exporters' demand put pressure on the won, traders said. "The 1,080 resistance is seen getting stronger and that caused more people to add dollar long positions, although it would be a key if we see more stock inflows," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul, referring to the won's value against the dollar. RINGGIT The ringgit initially rose as investors continued to cover short positions. But it turned weaker on dollar demand from custodian banks and as it faces a chart resistance area around 3.2600 per dollar, traders said. Local importers also purchased the greenback for settlements around that level, according to traders. "The resistance at 3.26 is pretty clear," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, adding he would buy the ringgit only when it strengthens past the line for a target of 3.2400. "I want to be long dollar going into FOMC next week," he said, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Sept. 17-18. Meanwhile, the ringgit found some relief from data showing the country's industrial output in July grew at its fastest pace since May 2012. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso started the local trade at a session high of 43.65 per dollar, its strongest since Aug. 16. Investors covered short positions which they had built up on expectations that the Philippine currency may have not strengthen past 43.80, traders said. But the peso failed to stay on the black on dollar demand from local companies and as traders covered short positions in the greenback. "The peso might see some resistance at 43.60," said a foreign bank trader in Manila. "With the FOMC next week, I don't think people would hold on to big dollar short positions." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.48 100.38 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.2700 1.2685 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 29.769 29.760 -0.03 Korean won 1087.90 1084.10 -0.35 Baht 32.15 32.15 +0.00 Peso 43.86 43.83 -0.07 Rupiah 11475.00 11210.00 -2.31 Rupee 64.10 63.84 -0.40 Ringgit 3.2780 3.2770 -0.03 Yuan 6.1199 6.1200 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.48 86.79 -13.62 Sing dlr 1.2700 1.2219 -3.79 Taiwan dlr 29.769 29.136 -2.13 Korean won 1087.90 1070.60 -1.59 Baht 32.15 30.61 -4.79 Peso 43.86 41.05 -6.41 Rupiah 11475.00 9630.00 -16.08 Rupee 64.10 54.99 -14.21 Ringgit 3.2780 3.0580 -6.71 Yuan 6.1199 6.2303 +1.80 (Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)