(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click [ID:) SINGAPORE, Sept 11 The Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won led slides among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday on profit-taking from their gains earlier this week, although regional currencies found support from an easing military tension in Syria. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield turned lower, providing some relief to regional currencies. The rupiah hovered near its weakest in 4-1/2 years on sustained dollar demand from local companies. The won fell on increasing caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities, although it pared some of earlier losses on stock inflows and exporters' demand. However, the Malaysian ringgit edged higher as investors covered short positions after data showed July industrial output growth at its fastest pace since May 2012. The Philippine peso ended local trade firmer on short-covering. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0805 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.28 100.38 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.2699 1.2685 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.798 29.760 -0.13 Korean won 1086.02 1084.10 -0.18 Baht 32.10 32.15 +0.16 Peso 43.80 43.83 +0.07 Rupiah 11480.00 11210.00 -2.35 Rupee 63.36 63.84 +0.76 Ringgit 3.2740 3.2770 +0.09 Yuan 6.1189 6.1200 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.28 86.79 -13.45 Sing dlr 1.2699 1.2219 -3.78 Taiwan dlr 29.798 29.136 -2.22 Korean won 1086.02 1070.60 -1.42 Baht 32.10 30.61 -4.64 Peso 43.80 41.05 -6.28 Rupiah 11480.00 9630.00 -16.11 Rupee 63.36 54.99 -13.21 Ringgit 3.2740 3.0580 -6.60 Yuan 6.1189 6.2303 +1.82 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)