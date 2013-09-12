* BI allows indicative prices to match dealt levels -traders * Asia FX higher; baht jumps on stop-loss dlr selling * Won at 6-mth high, intervention caution limits gains * Taiwan dlr higher on foreign financial institutions (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 12 The Indonesian rupiah fell to its weakest in nearly 4 1/2 years on Thursday, but traders said the central bank allowed indicative prices to match dealt levels -- improving dollar liquidity. The rupiah fell as much as 1.6 percent to 11,520 per dollar, its weakest since April 2009, on dollar demand from local companies. Most emerging Asian currencies rose. By letting the indicative price reflect the market price, Bank Indonesia prompted investors to sell dollars, traders said. The central bank was also spotted providing dollars around the rupiah's low, they added. Foreign banks sold the greenback, which is linked to inflows to the country's stocks and bonds, traders said. "Liquidity is coming back. The market is much better," said a Jakarta-based trader, noting the rupiah had been recently traded near 12,000 on sustained local corporate dollar demand. Bank Indonesia often discouraged traders from posting electronic trading platforms prices around dealt levels to curb worries about the country's financial stabilities. In July, the central bank had let indicative rupiah prices on screen match traded levels but the authority prevented it again as mounting worries about the country's current account deficit and inflation kept dragging the rupiah weaker. Indonesia, along with India, were seen more vulnerable than other Asian countries to the looming reduction in the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing because of their shortfalls in current accounts. Jakarta's top two officials said Indonesia is sharply cutting inflation and starting to trim its ballooning current account deficit, two top officials said, pointing to issues that are testing confidence in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and have sent its currency sliding. Bank Indonesia took various measures to stabilise the worst- performing emerging Asian currency of the year including a total of 125 basis points hike in the benchmark reference rate. The central bank is expected to keep the rate unchanged at its policy meeting later in the day as signs of improvement may help ease pressure on the rupiah, which has lost 16.3 percent against the dollar so far this year. Analysts and traders have said the authority needs to improve dollar liquidity in the local currency market to support the rupiah. BAHT The Thai baht rose as much as 1.1 percent to 31.62 per dollar, its strongest since Aug. 20 on stop-loss dollar selling. The greenback fell to two-week low against a basket of major currencies on growing doubts the Fed will scale back its bond-buying programme in any significant way next week. The baht found more support from equity inflows and foreign demand, traders said. WON The South Korean won gained 0.5 percent to 1,081.5 to the greenback, its strongest since Feb. 28. Foreign investors continued to buy Seoul shares, while offshore funds bought the won, traders said. But increasing caution over suspected intervention by the foreign exchange authorities limited the won's upside, traders added. "It looks better to buy the won on dips, but I don't expect it to go to the 1,070 level," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. "In addition to the authorities, there is other demand around 1,080 on expectations that level would be kept." The won shrugged off the central bank's decision to maintain interest rates on hold for a fourth consecutive month, as widely expected. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced on demand from foreign financial institutions. The island's currency found more support as China's central bank fixed the yuan's mid-point at its highest since the landmark revaluation in 2005. Still, investors stayed wary of potential intervention by Taiwan authorities, while foreign financial institutions' inflows were smaller than recent days, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.52 99.88 +0.36 Sing dlr 1.2674 1.2655 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 29.676 29.828 +0.51 Korean won 1082.40 1086.50 +0.38 Baht 31.71 31.96 +0.79 Peso 43.78 43.79 +0.03 Rupiah 11500.00 11330.00 -1.48 Rupee 63.16 63.38 +0.35 Ringgit 3.2660 3.2635 -0.08 Yuan 6.1184 6.1185 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.52 86.79 -12.79 Sing dlr 1.2674 1.2219 -3.59 Taiwan dlr 29.676 29.136 -1.82 Korean won 1082.40 1070.60 -1.09 Baht 31.71 30.61 -3.47 Peso 43.78 41.05 -6.23 Rupiah 11500.00 9630.00 -16.26 Rupee 63.16 54.99 -12.94 Ringgit 3.2660 3.0580 -6.37 Yuan 6.1184 6.2303 +1.83 (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI, KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)